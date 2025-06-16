Lace Up, Lift Off: New Running Shoes Land In Malaysia For Everyday Runners

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whether it’s your morning jog around the neighbourhood, a weekend race, or just the daily habit of lacing up before dawn, finding the right running shoe can make all the difference.

Shoemaker Skechers’ new AERO Series might just become your new running companion.

The AERO Series represents a big step forward for Skechers in the running world—this isn’t just about making comfortable shoes anymore, it’s about combining serious cushioning with advanced performance technology for runners who want both comfort and speed.

The AERO Series isn’t about breaking world records (though it won’t stop you from trying)—it’s about making running feel good.

The California-headquartered multinational footwear and apparel company has introduced three new running shoes designed to make each step feel lighter, faster, and more enjoyable.

Three Shoes, Three Different Runs

First up is the AERO Spark (RM659).

Think of it as your everyday running shoe—perfect for morning jogs, regular runs, or even that quick sprint to catch the train.

It features a breathable mesh upper and can be thrown in the washing machine when it gets dirty.

It’s also made without any animal products.

For Long-Distance Adventures: AERO Burst

For runners who love going long distances, there’s the AERO Burst (RM759). This one’s built for those who rack up serious kilometres.

The mesh upper keeps your feet cool in our hot Malaysian weather, and it’s designed for reliable comfort and performance.

Finally, there’s the AERO Tempo (RM799)—the speed demon of the group.

This ultra-light shoe is designed for speed, featuring a snug mesh upper.

It’s the shoe you’d wear when you’re trying to beat your personal best, whether that’s in a 10K race or just trying to outrun your morning routine.

The Technology Behind the Performance

What makes the AERO Series special is the smart technology working behind the scenes:

🏃‍♂️ HYPERBURST ICE™ & HYPERBURST® Technology – These dual-density foam cushioning systems provide premium responsive comfort and energy return, ideal for running styles, ensuring you can hit every mile with confidence while maintaining stability.

💨 Hyper Arc™ Technology – Adaptable to your stride for a more efficient run, this rocker system ensures smooth transitions from heel to toe while providing support to reduce fatigue, making each step feel effortless during your runs.

⚡ Carbon-Infused Winglet Plates – Embedded within the midsole, these lightweight plates add powerful propulsion and enhanced performance with every stride, contributing to the shoe’s responsive feel.

🚀 New Chapter of Running Innovation – The Aero Series opens a new chapter of running innovation, delivering a high-tech blend of propulsion, support, and everyday style for serious runners who need to go further, faster.

The cushioning keeps things bouncy and comfortable, while the Goodyear® Performance Outsole gives you reliable grip and traction whether you’re running on pavement, track, or trail – delivering durability across wet roads or dry surfaces.

