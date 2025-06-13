Not ‘Just A Girl’: Farah Irdina Talks Femininity & Fast Cars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What does it mean to be a girl?

For most girls, authenticity is the one thing that’s often compromised. It’s always “do this” or “be that”, while not getting the space to explore our passions, our dreams, and who we really are.

So when Farah Irdina got behind the wheel of a race car for the first time, it triggered something inside her that she could never shake off, and she took off at lightning speed – towards the finish line, and towards becoming who she really is – a racer.

“I want to be known as a fast driver. I want to be known for what I’m good at, not for the fact that I’m a girl in the industry.”

Farah Irdina. Farah Irdina.

Returning from the UK only last month after completing her law degree, Farah is now on track to focus on where her heart truly lies.

Farah Irdina.

She was in equestrian for over a decade before she ever did anything remotely close to race. “It’s a different kind of horsepower,” she said, her warm sense of humour shining through.

When I asked her how she felt behind the wheel, she said: “I feel calm. All I think about in that moment is just that: the moment. I don’t think about anything else. I love that razor sharp focus that I can only get when I race.”

Farah’s racing journey officially began in June 2023, when she competed in her very first karting race.

Farah Irdina. Farah Irdina.

Representing Axle Motorsport – founded by none other than former Malaysian F1 driver Alex Yoong – she made an impressive debut in the Asian Endurance Series (AES), securing fourth place in Round 2 at the Pinnacle Karting Circuit.

Fast forward just one year later, and she’s already stacking podiums. In June 2024, she clinched first place in the SWS Round 5 Sprint at Morac Go Kart Track in One Utama. Not only that, she also won the SWS Woman Category at the same track, where she was voted Driver of the Day – proof that her name is already being spoken with admiration in the scene.

She followed that up with a second-place finish in SWS Round 6, also at Morac.

But karting was only the warm-up.

Farah Irdina.

By February 2024, Farah began her circuit racing journey. Despite never having driven a manual car before, she dove right in with testing under Axle Motorsport in a Proton Saga. She prepped by practicing gear shifts on a simulator, using every tool at her disposal to make the leap onto the track.

In March, she entered her first circuit race at the Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) Saga Cup Round 1 at Sepang, where she placed 10th out of 18 – an impressive start for a total newcomer.

Things escalated quickly from there. In June, she got the opportunity to test a Honda Jazz GK with Piston Project at Sepang Circuit, and by July, she had stepped up to race in the MSF Super Series Round 3 under the same team. Come September, she made her debut in the prestigious Malaysia Championship Series Round 4 300KM Race, once again in a Honda Jazz GK, finishing 13th out of 18.

She even took her skills overseas – joining a Formula Woman trackday in the UK in November 2024 where she drove a BMW M2 at the Snetterton Circuit.

Farah Irdina. Farah Irdina.

In December, she qualified 16th out of 40 in the Formula Woman Nations Cup at the Dubai Autodrome, behind the wheel of a Radical SR3 XXR, despite it being her very first time driving a radical.

Farah Irdina.

On top of all that, Farah’s been gaining traction outside of just racing. Porsche Malaysia invited her to their first Sim Racing competition and the Porsche Carrera Cup event. She also collaborated with RedBull for a MotoGP campaign, and this June, she’s flying to the UK as part of the McLaren Racing’s 60 Scholars programme – a huge milestone in her growing career.

And she’s only 26.

Currently, Farah is competing in the Thailand Super Series (TSS) as the only Malaysian female driver, racing in the Super Touring Category under Fire Monkey Motorsport from Hong Kong, and partnered with Wing Hin Motorsport – one of Malaysia’s top racing outfits.

Farah Irdina.

She just completed Round 1 in Buriram this past May, and is preparing for Round 2 in July at the iconic Bangsaen Street Circuit – a challenging 3.7km track with 19 corners and a breathtaking seaside backdrop.

But she will not be able to compete in Bangsaen and the remaining 3 rounds of the race without support in the form of sponsors and partnerships.

Racing isn’t just about speed – it’s about sustainability. Sponsorship is key. Last year’s Bangsaen race alone reached over 2 million viewers via the TSS Facebook page, making it prime real estate for sponsors to place their logos on her car, helmet, or suit – offering massive brand visibility and marketing potential.

The final round of the race will bring things full circle at the Sepang International Circuit in September 2025.

“It’s really hard to find sponsors, honestly. It’s even more difficult because I am a girl, and sometimes even the people closest to me don’t show their support for something that I wholeheartedly love.”

Racing is always seen as the adrenaline-pumping, testosterone-fueled sport that’s more commonly associated with men, and so women in motorsports aren’t taken seriously enough.

Farah Irdina.

There’s this assumption that you have to ‘man up’ to survive in racing. But honestly, my strength comes from being me. And yes, that includes being feminine. Farah.

She’s had experiences where men hit her up on and off track, agreeing to sponsor her only if she agrees to go out for drinks with them. “And the men in racing don’t get that. They don’t have to deal with all this.”

On top of all that, because the circle of women racers is so small, more so in Malaysia, she has also faced unsolicited criticism from other women drivers that pit against her and each other.

“I don’t think this is what the industry needs at the moment. We should ride on each other’s successes, uplift each other. How else do we expect to grow?”

But thankfully, it’s not all bad news.

When Dr Alyssa Nuraina from Stellar Dental heard of Irdina and the struggles she’s been facing with her journey, she reached out to her and is now one of her constant sponsors. Dr Alyssa told her that she understands the hardships of making a name for yourself, and she wants to be a part of Irdina’s journey to success.

Farah with Simon from Fire Monkey. Stellar Dental logo on Farah’s suit.

The good people at Fire Monkey Motorsport in Hong Kong are also now her main sponsors. Farah is also in the works to partner with Redline Rising, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to helping women in motorsports. Redline is funding her trip to the UK for the McLaren 60 Scholars programme.

Support from anywhere is most welcome. But now more than ever, Malaysians should invest in local talents, and more so the ones who will be role models for future young girls to race after their passions.

Farah Irdina.

Pioneers are the ones who dare to drive the road less travelled. But because they dare to do what no one else does, they open up the way for others that come after them to see that it is possible to go the extra mile.

This isn’t just about racing. This is about a girl following her dream, and in doing so, showing so many other young girls that embracing your authentic self is the most fulfilling and rewarding life you will ever live.

So, who is Farah Irdina?

She’s not just a girl. She’s a damn good driver.

If you’re interested to partner with Farah, support her for future races, or just get to know the woman behind the wheel, follow her on Instagram or drop her an email at: firdina57@gmail.com.

