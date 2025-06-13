Gift Guide: Surprise Dad With Wonderful Presents This Father’s Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Throughout our childhood years, our dads have tried their best to give us their all. Whether it’s treating us to Happy Meals or buying that expensive game console without mum’s knowledge, dads try to give us what they could.

This Father’s Day, you can pamper him with fabulous gifts for loving you to the moon and back. And you have adult money to do so now! HAHA.

Watches

G-Shock GA-V01

If your dad is a fan of watches, there are new collections out this year from several notable brands. G-Shock’s latest GA-V01 is unique and gives a futuristic sci-fi vibe that’s perfect for dads with bold hearts. The GA-V01 is available in four colours and is available to pre-order in Malaysia from 13 June 2025 exclusively at Crossover, The Exchange TRX. It’ll be available in G-Shock outlets nationwide from 13 July onwards.

Alain Delon Classique Chronograph AD496

Meanwhile, Alain Delon’s Classique Chronograph AD496 series offers a refined and sporty look. The collection pays tribute to the strength, dedication, and timeless presence of father figures who continues to inspire us all. The watches are available at Alain Delon Timepieces boutiques, Solar Time stores, www.solartime.com, and selected fine watch retailers nationwide.

TACS ATL ROLLEI

Another bold launch is none other than TACS ATL ROLLEI, a result of a special collaboration between TACS and Rollei, the latter being a historic German camera brand. The limited edition watch is a masterpiece paying homage to both watchmaking and photography, featuring Rollei’s iconic twin-lens technology. It’s available in Red Army Watches boutiques nationwide.

New wardrobe

Marks and Spencer has thoughtfully put together a curated selection of gifts for Father’s Day which include comfortable and stylish loafers, belts, and silk neckties.

For shirts, suits, and blazers, look no further than Sacoor Brothers. The K-Easy Suit, available in black and blue, is made with high-performance wool and combines superior elasticity, breathability, and crease resistance.

Sacoor Brothers K-Easy Suit

Sacoor Brothers Denim Shirt M&S Pure Silk Tie

You can also twin with dad with the pure-wool Timeless Formal Suit. Meanwhile, the linen cotton blazer is versatile, perfect for daytime and can be paired with tailored chinos. For something simpler, the Denim Shirt with its slim fit design fits the bill.

Additionally, the Gentlemen’s Bar, known for its stylish ties, bowties and pocket squares, is offering a 20% discount when you purchase two or more items.

New gadgets

Samsung M90SF

Samsung recently announced its first-ever OLED Smart Monitor, the M90SF, that is perfect for the workstation, TV, gaming, and video calls. It comes with built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Microsoft 365, video call tools, and a 4K camera, so there’s no need to download these apps one by one.

Dyson PencilVac

If dad isn’t looking for a new television, he might be intrigued with Dyson’s latest floorcare innovation: the Dyson PencilVac. The latest addition in Dyson boasts the new FluffyCones cleaner head which supposedly makes cleaning vacuumed long hairs that are wrapped around the brush bars easier. The ultra-slim profile also slides effortlessly into tight spaces, lays flat to reach under low furniture, and cleans right up to the edges whether from backwards or sideways.

