CTRL + Growth Marketing Lab: KL’s Must-Attend Marketing Event For The AI Age

If you’re a founder, entrepreneur, CMO, or marketer looking to future-proof your strategy in the age of AI, there’s one place you need to be this June: the CTRL + Growth Marketing Lab, happening on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, at the sleek PXP Pavilion, Damansara Heights.

Brought to you by MOLE, OpenAcademy, and TactUs, this isn’t just another marketing event but a hands-on, insight-packed experience tailored for those serious about growing in 2025 and beyond.

Panel: Future-Proofing Marketing – AI, Personalization & Data-Driven Growth

Moderated by BFM, this panel gathers top minds from tech, martech, and creative industries to explore what’s really working today—from AI integration to personalization at scale.

Featured Speakers:

Leo Tan, CEO, beBit SEA – Specialist in OMO and data-driven strategies

Daryll Tan, Co-Founder, OpenMinds – MarTech strategist

Shermaine Wong, CEO, Cult Creative – Southeast Asia’s branding & community expert

Tengku Wazir, Founder, TactUs – Former marketing head at Carousell Malaysia & Mudah

Workshop: Marketing Rewired – Funnels That Think, Personalize & Convert

Led by Michelle Phang (OM Digital / OpenMinds), this masterclass is for marketers who want to build intelligent funnels that convert.

Learn to: Create data-driven, personalized funnels, Automate smarter decision-making, Use AI tools for real, measurable growth.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

Discover what the top 1% of marketers are doing right now and network with 100+ decision-makers, founders, and brand leaders.

Leave with practical strategies you can apply immediately as you join a curated, cutting-edge marketing experience you won’t find anywhere else.

CTRL + Growth Marketing Lab isn’t just about learning, it’s about leveling up. So come and be part of the movement redefining marketing in Malaysia.

Venue: PXP Pavilion, Damansara Heights

Date: Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Tickets:

Early Bird: RM189

Standard: RM249

Networking + Pickle Only: RM98

Get your tickets here.

