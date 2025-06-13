15 Father’s Day Promotions To Treat The World’s Best Dads

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Father’s Day is sneaking up this weekend (yep, this Sunday, 15 June!). If you’re still clueless about where to bring the world’s #1 dad, fear not, we’ve got your back (and your dad’s too).

Restaurants & Cafe Deals

1. Good News Pizza

Good News Pizzas is offering a complimentary glass of wine or deesert of the day with a minimum spend of RM200 per receipt on 15 June. To enjoy this deal with the family, remember to make your reservations here.

2. WokStar at Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park

This Father’s Day, WokStar is hosting a buffet at only RM98 nett while children under seven years eat for free. The buffet comes with a complimentary coconut drink for dads. For reservations, please contact or WhatsApp +60123884509 or email reservation.kulpk@ihg.com

3. Maria’s SteakCafe

Maria’s SteakCafe Father’s Day Set Menu features premium steaks, comforting classics, and decadent desserts in a specially curated four-course meal. Dads get to enjoy the Japanese Kobe A5 Striploin and Australian Wagyu MB9 Ribeye. There are also non-beef options such as Lobster Thermidor and Grilled Chicken topped with Garlic Butter Tiger Prawns.

To make the occasion extra special, each dad who enjoys the set menu will receive complimentary Ooosh! Hair Growth Treatment session worth RM450.

The set menu is available exclusively on 14 and 15 June 2025 from RM130++. To make table reservations or for more information, contact +6017 902 0339 or visit the website here.

4. Southern Rock Seafood

If dad loves seafood, let him enjoy a fantastic seafood spread at Southern Rock Seafood. From now until the end of June, delight in a curated 4-course meal featuring a hearty smoked haddock chowder, grilled ribeye steak or Boston Bay mussels, and a tasty dessert or affogato. The set menu costs RM150 per pax but you get one set free if your purchase five sets. To book a table, visit the website here or order online here.

5. TGIF

On 14 and 15 June, TGIF’s NY Striploin Steaks are 50% off with a purchase of a main for dads only. To avoid disappointment, do book a table here so the whole family can celebrate the day together.

6. Tony Roma’s

Treat dad to a hearty meal at Tony Roma’s on 14 or 15 June. With a purchase of any main entree, dads can enjoy a free seafood pasta or chicken tenders with fries or 50% off on Legendary Lamb Ribs.

7. The Brew House

The Brew House’s The Big Dad Platter is available from now until 15 June and serves 4 to 5pax for RM138.80++. The large platter includes XO Stir Fry Siew Yoke, Garlic Sausages, BBQ Ribs, Truffle Fries, and Edamame & Corn Succotash. There’s also Triple Treasure Pizza and Tom Yam Fried Rice if it’s still not enough!

8. KyoChon 1991

Challenge dad to a spicy chicken challenge at KyoChon 1991 this Father’s Day weekend. From 14 to 15 June, the Spicy Chikin Set comprised of half red pepper chicken or half Shinhwa chicken that comes with two drinks costs only RM38.90 each.

9. Park’s Bagels

Park’s Bagels’ Father’s Day Special is sinfully delicious. The decadent Dubai Chocolate Brownies is perfect to end the meal with and it’s available for this week only.

10. Gong Cha

Gong Cha doesn’t have a specific Father’s Day treat but for the whole month of June, they’re running a Buy 1 Free 1 promo on Mango Milk Foam Smoothie, Mango Green Tea, and Signature Mango Green Tea. Even dads want a cool, sweet drink now and then!

11. ChaTraMue

For Father’s Day, ChaTraMue offers 50% off for its Classic series with any purchase of King’s Ice Cream Potong series from 13 to 15 June. The cool deal is available in all ChaTraMue outlets. To redeem, you just need to show that you follow them on social media.

12. Inside Scoop

Inside Scoop introduces its Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake made specially to celebrate Father’s Day. The cake is layered with bold coffee-soaked sponge, and coated in coffee mascarpone mousse on an almond feuilletine base, perfect with a cup of hot coffee or tea. The cake is available in stores, online store, and Grab.

Extra perks

1. Samsung

From now until 15 June, Samsung is offering a Father’s Day special deals and gifts of up to RM1,799 in total. If dad’s looking for a new phone, take a look at Samsung’s promo here.

2. Urban Retreat Spa

Enjoy a 40% off on any body massage or spa session with dad at Urban Retreat Spa. The offer is valid until 30 June 2025 except on public holidays. To book, contact 017-8814486.

3. Zen Alchemy Spa

From 14 to 17 June, Zen Alchemy Spa offers a 90 minutes Full Spectrum Body Massage, a 15 minutes Herbal Ball Compress and a free detox foot scrub for RM299, instead of RM357. Dads get to enjoy a free artisan ginger tea as well. To book, head over to the website here.

