Young Malaysians Belting Out “Pretty Little Baby” – TikTok Helps Oldies Live On

There was a time not that long ago when using background music in your videos could get you in serious trouble.

Posting a clip with your favorite song on platforms like YouTube or Instagram often meant facing a copyright strike, video takedown, or worse, getting your account flagged.

This made it really hard for everyday users to be creative and musical at the same time.

But then came TikTok, and everything changed.

No More Fear of Copyright Strikes

TikTok made background music accessible thanks to its licensing deals with record labels. The app lets users easily add popular songs, indie tracks, or even viral sounds directly to their videos — no complicated editing needed, and no risk of getting in trouble.

With this, old songs are getting rediscovered, and new artists are going viral overnight.

One such song to make waves again is Connie Francis’ Pretty Little Baby.

For many of us who listen to oldies, we’d be going “Huh? What do you mean making waves? That is a timeless classic! It’s been in my playlist forever!”

While you do get points for having good taste in music, you also have to understand that many of the kids today are no longer familiar with “oldies but goodies”.

They may recognise snippets of it here and there because mom and dad are still listening to it, but that’s about it.

Who’s that Pretty Little Baby?

In a surprising twist of musical fate, Francis’ Pretty Little Baby has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram.

On TikTok alone, the audio is tied to over a million videos.

The track from the golden age of pop has been rediscovered by a younger audience, with users creating nostalgic montages, emotional storytime videos, and vintage-inspired edits that feature her unmistakable voice.

Though decades have passed since its original release, the song’s raw emotion and melodic richness have proven timeless.

It’s been trending so much of late that Francis herself has now set up a TikTok account, possibly to see what it’s all about.

Now in her late 80s, Francis responded to the viral revival with heartfelt gratitude.

With only two videos posted so far, Francis’ first video has amassed six million views.

“I’m flabbergasted and excited about the huge buzz my 1962 recording of Pretty Little Baby is making all over the world. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is captivating new generations of audiences is truly overwhelming for me. Thank you TikTok,” she said in the video.

@connie_francis_official My thanks to you all for the huge reception you have given to “Pretty Little Baby”. I am delighted to join the TikTok Community and share this moment with you. ♬ Pretty Little Baby – Connie Francis

Malaysians joining the trend

The song is also a hit among local TikTok users, with one girl posting a Bahasa Melayu version of it last month.

Perhaps without realising, the song is also used as background in news reports, among others.

It’s most common use is in lip sync videos.

A Look Back at Connie Francis’ Legacy

Born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in Newark, New Jersey, Connie Francis rose to fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Her breakthrough came in 1958 with the song “Who’s Sorry Now,” which was famously promoted on American Bandstand by Dick Clark.

The track became an overnight sensation and marked the beginning of a stellar career.

She was known for her ability to sing across genres, from pop and country to rock and roll and Italian ballads.

Hits like “Where the Boys Are,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” and “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” showcased both her vocal versatility and emotional depth.

Francis was also one of the first female pop stars to achieve international fame, recording in several languages and topping charts in countries around the world.

Despite facing personal and professional challenges throughout her life, including struggles with mental health and surviving a traumatic assault in 1974, she remained a resilient figure and a trailblazer for women in music.

