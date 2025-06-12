[Watch] Man DIY-ed An Iron Using Plastic Bags & Hot Water

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user Hani (@hnyy55) was faced with a conundrum when she forgot to pack a travel iron and the hotel she stayed in did not provide one.

However, her husband had an ingenious idea to help her smoothen out the wrinkles on her long sleeved blouse. He took the principles of how and why an iron works and set out to build a makeshift one for his wife.

After letting the boiled water in the kettle cool, he filled a plastic bag with warm water and double bagged it.

He then used the bag that’s now heavy with warm water to ‘’iron’’ her blouse. In her video, her husband successfully ironed the wrinkled sleeve with his ingenious hack. He slowly dragged the plastic bag several times over the sleeve like one would do using an electric iron.

Many were amazed and said it was a great hack to save on electricity or when they forgot to bring a travel iron. A user shared they once used a stainless steel pot to iron their school uniform when there was no electricity at home.

“As long as you have gas (stove),” the user said.

More household hacks to improve your life

Fortunately, we have people who are creative problem solvers, like Hani’s husband, who don’t gatekeep what they know.

Here are a few more household tips and hacks to improve your life:

1. To get rid of limescale around the toilet bowl or kitchen sink, mix 1/4 cup of vinegar and water and pour it over the affected area. Let it sit for about two hours before scrubbing it clean.

2. Revive wilted vegetables by soaking them in cold water until they regain their crispness. This usually takes about 15 to 30 minutes while carrots might take longer up to an hour. The process is known as deplasmolysis and it works because the water rehydrates the vegetable cells.

3. Keep your precious camera in a dry box. You can DIY a dry box by using a suitable airtight container and placing silica gel beads in it to help absorb moisture. A drybox helps prevent moisture from getting in the camera, especially the lenses, in our humid weather and prevent the growth of mould.

4. Clean a cow’s stomach with a comb. TikTok user Izzati (@Izzatibrahimsr) shared a trick he used to clean cow’s stomach or tripe better. After cutting the stomach into a manageable size, he recommended placing the organ under running water while using a hair comb to scrub out the sediments or impurities. He said using a comb instead of a knife to clean the innards ensure it doesn’t get sliced up.

5. Make a trap for cockroaches by mixing used cooking oil, margarine/butter, and condensed milk together. Pour the mixture into a container and leave this DIY trap in the infested area. The slippery oil would trap the roaches and drown them. This DIY trap is helpful when you don’t have an insecticide spray or a roach trap.

