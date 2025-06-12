[Watch] “Creative Math” On How To Buy RM600K House In Malaysia With RM7.5K Salary

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You know that feeling when a salesperson tries to convince you that you can totally afford something you definitely can’t?

Well, Malaysian social media users just witnessed the ultimate masterclass in creative accounting, courtesy of a property agent who’s apparently discovered the secret to making RM7,500 stretch further than a yoga instructor.

It all started when a Malaysian influencer known as Sam dropped some harsh reality on his followers during a Q&A session.

Someone asked if they could buy a RM600K house on a RM7.5K salary, and Sam didn’t sugarcoat it: “Don’t even think about it.”

His logic was pretty straightforward – after monthly payments of RM2,500- 3,000, EPF deductions, car expenses, and basic living costs, you’d be left with about RM100 a day.

“Sure, you can afford the house,” Sam said, “but you’ll be eating economy rice for the rest of your life.”

Enter: The Property Agent’s “Magic Formula”

But wait! A property agent swooped in with a response that had Malaysians scratching their heads.

According to this mathematical wizard, not only can you afford that RM600K house, you can live comfortably AND save money!

Here’s his breakdown that’s got people talking:

The House Costs:

Monthly payment: RM2,457 (90% loan)

Utilities, taxes, insurance, internet, pest control, maintenance: RM497

Total housing cost: RM2,954

The Car (because apparently everyone needs a Myvi):

Monthly payment, insurance, petrol, maintenance: RM1,038

Total transport cost: RM1,038

Living Like a King:

Food (RM40/day, including two hotpots and four bubble teas monthly): RM1,200

Personal insurance: RM250

Phone bill: RM100

Miscellaneous: RM260

Total lifestyle cost: RM1,810

The Grand Total: RM5,802 with RM698 for savings

Reality Check from the Peanut Gallery

Malaysians weren’t buying it – the comments section turned into a roast session faster than you can say “lelong”.

Social media users pointed out that the calculations were cutting it way too close for comfort.

Others connected the dots between this kind of financial advice and the rising number of foreclosed properties hitting the market.

Some accused agents of using manipulative tactics to push people into financial decisions they can’t handle.

The general consensus? Unless you’re willing to live an extremely frugal lifestyle, maybe consider more affordable housing options in the RM300K range instead.

Look, we get it. Property agents gotta eat too, and houses do appreciate in value.

The Fine Print Reality Check

But when your budget breakdown includes exactly RM40 for daily meals (good luck with that in 2025) and assumes zero emergency expenses, maybe it’s time for a reality check.

The harsh truth? If you’re stretching every ringgit to qualify for a mortgage, you’re not buying a home – you’re buying stress with a roof attached.

Sure, technically the math works if you live like a monk, never get sick, your car never breaks down, and inflation doesn’t exist.

But for the rest of us living in the real world, maybe Sam’s advice hits different: know your limits, live within your means, and don’t let smooth-talking agents convince you that being house-poor is the same as being house-rich.

Because at the end of the day, what’s the point of owning a RM600K house if you can’t afford to live in it properly?

Sometimes the truth hurts, but your bank account will thank you later.

