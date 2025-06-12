Saying “Yes” To Football & Beer Turned Out To Be THE BEST Weekend

I’ve always been a football guy. From kicking balls around the field to planning my entire week around match days. I even queued for hours outside Bukit Jalil just to catch our local heroes live.

Collecting jerseys became a full-blown obsession. And no matter what, I’ll always be up til late, Carlsberg in hand, lepak-ing with friends in the middle of all the noise and football madness.

(Credit: Lifestylememory/Freepik)

But then… life happened. Work got hectic, schedules clashed, and “No, maybe next time” turned into my default excuse.

Slowly, those football nights fizzled out. The group chats went silent, and game nights? Well, they became a rare occasion.

Until one weekend, out of nowhere, a friend texted: “Football watch party tonight. You coming?” It was so random because I know that this friend wasn’t even into football.

I almost turned it down, but my curiosity got the better of me. Why was someone who usually doesn’t care about football suddenly so interested in the game? I thought… So I replied, “Yes, I’m in.”

That “yes” landed me at the #CarlsCrib event at JAM, Petaling Jaya, for two whole nights.

And from the moment I walked in, I knew I had made the right call. The crowd was buzzing, people were laughing, music was pumping, the big screen was lit, and yep, ice-cold Carlsbergs in everyone’s hands.

It wasn’t just a regular football event. There were football challenges, games, giveaways and live sets by DJ VINAI, Pakho Chau, Dior, and DJ Nahsyk, bringing the house down. The vibes were absolutely next level.

There were die-hard football fans, the usual casuals, even folks who couldn’t name a single player—everyone was just soaking it all in.

It felt like I’d stepped right into a football stadium surrounded by themed zones and activities that made the whole event come alive. Me and my friends even got our own private corner to enjoy the football watch party in total chill mode.

Seriously, after two epic nights at #CarlsCrib, there’s no way I’m missing the next football hangout. And you bet I’m replying “Count me in!” to those “All In for Game Nights” text messages.

Why? Because football isn’t just about the game… It’s the rituals, the banter, the chaos, and how the best moments in life are always better when shared. And of course, always #BestWithCarlsberg.

Thinking of hosting your own football party or saying “yes” to that next invite? Carlsberg’s got a promo that makes it even better!

Grab your Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught however you like it:

A 6-pack from the supermarket, hypermarket, convenience store, 99 Speedmart, or online.

A bucket or a set from participating bars, pubs, or restaurants.

Or 3 big bottles from participating kopitiam or food court.

And just like that, you could be in the running to win a trip to catch Liverpool FC live at Anfield!

Yup—Carlsberg’s sending 10 lucky fans (with a plus one each), and there are over 1,300 retro Liverpool jerseys up for grabs too.

Altogether, the prizes are worth up to RM1 million. So what are you waiting for? Check out the link for more details.