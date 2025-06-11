[Watch] 1664 Goes Full Hypebeast: French Beer Meets Asian Streetwear In Malaysia’s Coolest Collab

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Forget everything you thought you knew about beer launches. 1664, that smooth French brew you’ve been sipping, just announced they’re teaming up with CLOT – yes, that CLOT, the streetwear brand that makes hypebeasts lose their minds – for what might be Malaysia’s most unexpectedly cool collaboration this year.

This isn’t your typical “slap a logo on a t-shirt” partnership. 1664’s bringing back their popular Bon Appétit-lah campaign, but this time they’re going full fashion-forward with Edison Chen’s CLOT brand.

Think French sophistication meets Asian street culture, with a side of that iconic Silk Royale pattern that streetwear fans go crazy for.

Through Bon Appétit-lah, 1664 brings that spirit to life, turning everyday dining into something more special and even more extraordinary, explains Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director at Carlsberg Malaysia.

This is where French good taste meets street-smart edge, setting the scene for moments that are effortlessly cool, unexpectedly bold, and true to 1664’s signature style.

The Main Event: TRX Gets a Makeover

Here’s where it gets interesting.

On this coming Friday and Saturday (13 and 14 June), 1664 and CLOT are basically hijacking TRX’s Raintree Plaza for a two-day takeover that sounds like the kind of event you’ll be bragging about attending months later.

We’re talking:

Asian-French fusion food from KL’s hottest restaurants (because regular event catering is for amateurs)

from KL’s hottest restaurants (because regular event catering is for amateurs) Live performances by local and international artists

by local and international artists A speakeasy-style fabric store selling limited-edition merch (yes, a fabric store – because why not make shopping feel like a secret mission?)

The whole thing screams “exclusive” in the best possible way.

You’ll need to RSVP at 1664malaysia.com because showing up unannounced isn’t going to cut it.

(Video: Instagram/1664malaysia)

For the FOMO Crowd

Can’t make it to the main event? Don’t panic.

1664’s rolling out their “Blue Hour” experience at 30 outlets nationwide through June and July, complete with chances to win that limited-edition CLOT merch everyone’s going to want.

Plus, they’re doing that thing where you can snag exclusive ceramic tumblers with your beer purchases at supermarkets.

It’s like collecting Pokémon cards, but for adults who appreciate good design.

Beyond the Buzz: What Makes This Different

What makes this collaboration actually interesting isn’t just the hype – it’s how it represents this whole cultural moment where Eastern and Western aesthetics are blending in ways that feel fresh rather than forced.

CLOT has been doing the East-meets-West thing for years, and 1664’s French heritage provides the perfect counterpoint.

The aim was to create a product that is not only visually appealing but also tells a story of cultural fusion—bridging the East and French, says Simon Wat from CLOT, and honestly, mission accomplished.

Collaborating with 1664 has been an exciting journey, and we’re thrilled to offer a collection that celebrates the richness of cultural differences while elevating everyday moments.

Before you get too excited, remember this is all for the 21+ non-Muslim crowd, and 1664’s serious about that #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY hashtag.

Good vibes, yes. Irresponsible choices, no.

Follow @1664malaysia on Instagram and Facebook for updates, because this is the kind of event where details matter and FOMO is real.

Now excuse us while we go practice looking effortlessly cool for this Friday.

(Video: Instagram/1664malaysia)

READ MORE: Discover The New Side Of Blue: 1664 BRUT Elevates Malaysia’s Beer Scene

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.