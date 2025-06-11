BMW Group Malaysia & Quill Automobiles Unveil New State-Of-The-Art Body & Paint Centre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Quill Automobiles, one of the largest authorised BMW Group dealerships in Malaysia, unveiled their new Quill Body & Paint Centre, setting new benchmarks in BMW aftersales excellence, designed to deliver precision repairs and expert craftsmanship. The new workshop, located in the heart of Petaling Jaya’s business district, stands as the latest and most comprehensive embodiment of BMW Group Malaysia’s full 360-approach to Premium Ownership – Relax. We Care., to date.

The Relax. We Care. Customer Support promise is powered by a suite of smart services including the BMW Service Promise, BMW Proactive Care, and BMW ConnectedDrive, driving prescient customer reassurance at every step. Building on a modern, premium approach to vehicle ownership, these features ensure customers receive real-time vehicle diagnostics, expert technical support, and seamless service appointments via the My BMW App and in-vehicle interfaces.

Paired with comprehensive coverage through the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme, BMW owners can enjoy up to 6 years of service coverage and 8 years of high-voltage battery warranty for electric vehicles, complemented by 24/7 BMW Roadside Assistance, guaranteeing that customers are cared for, no matter the situation.

BMW Group Malaysia and Quill Automobiles unveil new state-of-the-art Body & Paint Centre.

Benjamin Nagel, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, said, “Our promise to each customer under the BMW Group is a commitment to providing Sheer Driving Pleasure not just at the wheel, but throughout the entire Premium Ownership journey, extending far beyond their initial drive out of the showroom. Relax. We Care. represents our active goal to meet customer needs with proactive care, expert service, advanced connectivity, and transparent support. As Technology Openness and the Power of Choice remain cornerstones of our strategy, it is also equally vital that our aftersales experience reflects the same values – flexible, innovative, and ready to support every kind of BMW driver. The upgraded Body & Paint facilities here at Quill Automobiles further strengthen this promise, delivering the level of excellence and care that our customers rightfully expect for total peace-of-mind in regard to their BMW vehicles.”

Alex Tang, Dealer Principle of Quill Automobiles, added, “As one of the largest retail and service centres for BMW Group Malaysia, we are thrilled to unveil our new Body & Paint Centre as a continuation of our investment into premium automotive care for our valued customers. With increased dedicated service bays, and our new state of-the-art repair systems that provide the latest technology in vehicle restoration, we are equipped to handle everything from minor touch-ups to complex servicing with factory-grade precision. Our goal is to ensure every vehicle that enters our workshop is returned to its owner in peak condition – allowing it to continue delivering the Sheer Driving Pleasure they know and love.”

With a functionally-focused layout and advanced infrastructure, the new Quill Automobiles Body & Paint Centre is designed to deliver BMW-certified repair excellence with maximum efficiency and care. Spread across a 15,625-square foot workshop space with an additional 6,397 square feet of office space, the facility is equipped to handle a wide range of repair needs, from minor cosmetic work to advanced vehicle restoration, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety, precision, and customer reassurance.

The centre houses 10 dedicated repair bays, 2 state-of-the-art spray booths, and 4 fully equipped preparation bays that support seamless repair flow and quality control. A dedicated Mixing room allows for comprehensive detailing work, while a top-of-the-line Car-O-Liner frame alignment system ensures real-time diagnostic accuracy to manufacturer specifications.

Inside, a team of 11 trained specialists work in tandem with the latest BMW-approved tools and diagnostic equipment to provide a slew of comprehensive vehicle care services that include collision repair, paint restoration, wheel refurbishment, and windshield replacement.

Quill Body & Paint Centre

Beyond its physical capabilities, the new Quill Automobiles Body & Paint Centre represents a broader commitment to supporting the Future of Mobility. With specialised infrastructure and technician training in place, the centre is fully prepared to manage the unique demands of electric vehicle repairs, including high-voltage battery systems, carbon fibre components, and advanced material handling.

In tandem with the official unveiling of their Body & Paint Centre, Quill Automobiles also hosted a series of technical workshops for key partners. These behind-the scenes sessions, led by a BMW Technical & EV Expert Training Manager reinforced the depth of expertise and service offerings customers can expect from every visit, encompassing advanced BMW repair techniques, the sophisticated processes behind colour mixing, EV servicing, and how-tos on the latest technologies behind structural diagnostics.

The Quill Automobiles Body & Paint Centre operates daily between 8.30am – 5.30pm from Monday to Friday and 8.30am – 1.00pm on Saturday while the centre is closed on Sundays & Public Holidays. The facility is located at Lot 12, Jalan 51A/241, Seksyen 51a, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

