June-tastic Happenings: Ocean Festival, Retro Vibes, Music & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The previous long weekend break continues with more activities for the week! There’s a vibrant ocean festival happening in Pahang, a book discussion session with a tasty lunch provided, a retro market to check out, talented musicians to support, beautiful artworks to see, and of course, time out in nature (so you can touch grass too!).

Ocean Festival Malaysia 2025 | 13-14 June | Surf Cafe, Cherating | 4pm onwards | Free public event

If you happen to be in Cherating this weekend, the Ocean Festival returns with many fun activities for everyone. Visitors get to check out local band performances, water fights, enjoy a reggae night, and eat delicious food at the Sore Vibes 3.0 Beach EcoBazaar.

Other activities include exciting outdoor activities like paddling out for the ocean and beach cleanup efforts or a nice, relaxing film screening with EcoKnights.

Some workshops include making ceramic art, painting your own tote bag, and a plastic upcycling workshop. It’s all about protecting the sea and the life in it. For more information or registration, head over to the festival’s official website here.

Jiwa Retro market | 13-15 June | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

As the name indicated, it’s back to the retro days at Central Market this weekend. There’ll be vendors selling fashionable clothes, rare and vintage items as well as handmade ones. Other entertainment include a classic arcade, a Vespa convoy, and performances by local talents. Come dressed in your best retro outfit too!

A Day with Nature | 14 June | Taman Tugu | 8am-1pm | Free public event

To welcome World Environment Month, Taman Tugu together with MNS Selangor branch and yayasan Petronas is holding a family-friendly event ‘’A Day with Nature @ Taman Tugu” to celebrate nature and sustainability through various engaging activities.

Image provided by Taman Tugu.

The activities include interactive booth showcases, nature sharing sessions, a guided bird-watching walk, and a face painting session for the kids. Those looking for hands-on activities will enjoy the various workshops such as the From Waste to Wash workshop and an Upcycled Plastic Bead bracelet-making session. The event is open to the public for free.

For more updates, highlights, and event details, feel free to check out and follow their official social media: Instagram & Facebook: @friendsoftamantugu

YSDAF2025 | 14 June | KL East Mall | 11am-5.30pm | Free public event

The Yayasan Sime Darby Arts Festival 2025 takes over KL East Mall this Saturday with over 30+ free shows and workshops such as ballet, joget, drum circle, street performances, and more. There are fun workshops to join such as a singing workshop, Magunatip dance workshop, Malay Joget workshop, and a Dance It Out workshop. The schedule and activity list are available here.

Crepe Paper Wild Rose Workshop | 14 June | Petals by You | 11am-12.30pm, 2pm-3.30pm | RM149/pax

Petals by You is celebrating its 7th anniversary in GMBB with a beginner-friendly workshop to make a wild rose using crepe paper. The hands-on workshop is therapeutic and the end product is perfect for home decor or as a sweet gift. The workshop has two sessions on the same day. To book your spot, send a WhatsApp message to +6011-33945480.

Sax Night with Luqman | 14 June | UP KL | 8pm | Free entry

Get ready to be swept away by the soulful sounds of the saxophone as Luqman takes the stage for an unforgettable night at UP KL. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or a casual listener, Sax Night is the place to be for a great music and good vibes all night long. Let the melodies transport you on a journey of rhythm and emotion. To RSVP, contact +6014-6360401

Outreach Youth Band 2025 | 14 June | KLPAC | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Come show your support for our young musicians at the concert in KLPAC this weekend. The Outreach Youth Band 2025 is comprised of 58 talented musicians from Johor, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Penang, Perak, Sabah, Sarawak, and Selangor.

The 2025 concert programme offers a vibrant and international repertoire, featuring works by American, Argentine, Japanese, Spanish, and Southeast Asian composers. To get tickets, head over to KLPAC’s official website here.

Sakral/iii: Karektor Showcase | 14-22 June | Michael Chuah Gallery | 1pm-6pm | Free entry

Raja Azeem Idzham aka Ajim Juxta is a visual artist based in Kuala Lumpur who predominantly works on abstract paintings and surrealism drawings depicting dystopian worlds and its inhabitants. In this showcase, he focused more on his character drawings in various sizes using different mediums such as charcoal, ink, and graphite. It’s easy to get drawn in by the detail featured in all his works.

Wellness+Coffee Party | 15 June | REXKL | 7am onwards | Free public event

REXKL’s car-free Sunday kicks off with its first Wellness+ Coffee party with a city bike tour by Pedal Malaya at 7am to 8am. The ride ends with a pitstop at REXKL where a coffee-induced rave begins. Spinning at the decks are DJs ADIB, Sarong Party Twins, Sandra Woo, and Coffee Boy Records. If you want to get a 10% discount on drinks, do turn up in your sports attire.

Books & Bites | 15 June | MoMo’s KL | 1-3pm

Rish’s Bookclub is hosting its Books & Bites session at MoMo’s KL this Sunday to discuss a thrilling book, The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood. While flying through the pages of a suspenseful story, readers get to enjoy a tasty lunch. Interested? Drop Rish’s Bookclub a message on Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.