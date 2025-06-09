A Clip Of Sharifah Aini’s Vocal Prowess Shines A Light On Malaysian City Pop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s music scene is full of talent, and Instagram user Pri (@pridrinks) recently celebrated the late Datuk Sharifah Aini and our local city pop sound.

Pri, who’s a DJ, shared a clip of Sharifah’s song titled “Kudaku Lari” and noted her vocal prowess, especially her ability to hold long and high notes.

He believes it’s one of the hardest songs to sing along to and encourages everyone to give it a go. He claimed Sharifah gives American singer-songwriter Bill Withers a run for his money too.

In the comments, many people were won over by her voice and the song. Someone noted how minimal audio engineering was used at the time, hinting at the ”nearly pure” sound of Sharifah’s singing voice.

Sharifah’s high note was so good that a user shared that a sample of the song was used in one of Malaysia’s famous rap tracks, Too Phat’s “Anak Anyam.”

Did anyone attempt to sing it? A user shared that they will attempt it the next time they’re singing karaoke and hope they will not pass out.

Meanwhile, the other person who attempted to hold the high note admitted that it was a challenge and had to take multiple deep breaths to achieve a fraction of what Sharifah did.

However, the comment that stood out the most was shared by a user who played the song by the Barcelona pier. A foreign tourist at the beach heard the song and was surprised to find out it was a Malaysian singer.

Pri’s post also triggered a fond memory from the late singer’s friend. The user shared that the legendary second Biduanita Negara Sharifah performed at their wedding and described the singer as a ‘generous and wonderful friend.

What are the other classic Malaysian city pop songs to check out?

If Sharifah Aini’s song has set you down the path of Malaysia’s city pop genre, you can check out songs by Sheila Majid, Francissca Peter, and Sudirman.

Here are songs by some of our local singers to get you started:

Demi Cinta Sejati – Royston Sta Maria & Francissca Peter

Malam Sunyi – Francissca Peter

Fikirkan Dulu – Sheila Majid

Kekasih – Francissca Peter

Datanglah – Fairuz Hussein

Kejadian Ini – Francissca Peter

Jangan Ku Kau Persiakan – Noorkumalasari

Ketenangan Jiwa – Sudirman

