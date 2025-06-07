[Watch] When Cinema Meets Symphony: Why The Godfather Still Commands Respect

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the world of film-to-concert adaptations, some movies whisper and others roar. According to Gerard Salonga, who will conduct the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra for The Godfather Live at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) this June, Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 masterpiece definitely belongs in the latter category.

“Art is seasonless, timeless,” Salonga told TRP, drawing parallels that span centuries and galaxies.

Look at Star Wars from the 1970s—it’s still incredibly popular among youngsters today. Beethoven’s notes are 300 years old, and they still move people.

The same can be said for any ideology or philosophy—if it’s good, it will remain popular across generations.”

The film, which may be over 50 years old, still retains its cultural impact undiminished.

Salonga points to one of cinema’s most famous moments of protest: “Marlon Brando won the Oscar and rejected it. Art doesn’t age—it evolves, it provokes, it endures.”

The Score That Made History

This enduring power is evident in the film’s continued recognition.

The Godfather was named the greatest film ever made by Empire magazine in 2008, a distinction also awarded by Entertainment Weekly and Metacritic.

It came second in Sight & Sound’s prestigious 2002 list and Time Out’s 2003 readers’ poll, and currently sits at number two on IMDb’s all-time rankings.

The film’s immortality isn’t just about Coppola’s direction or Brando’s performance—it’s deeply rooted in Nino Rota’s iconic score.

The Italian composer, who achieved international acclaim in the 1950s and ’60s for his work with Federico Fellini (La Dolce Vita, 8½) and Luchino Visconti (The Leopard, White Nights), created what the American Film Institute ranked as the #5 greatest film score ever written.

“There is little film music as instantly recognisable as Nino Rota’s opening music played on trumpet,” says Justin Freer, the CineConcerts founder and producer behind The Godfather Live.

That haunting main theme, with its blend of traditional Italian folk music and jazz elements, takes on an entirely different quality when experienced live.

The Art of Orchestral Restraint

This enduring power shapes how Salonga approaches different film concerts. Unlike the interactive energy of a Harry Potter screening—where audiences gleefully shout out their Hogwarts houses—The Godfather demands a different kind of respect.

“Some film concerts don’t require the conductor to say anything, but with Harry Potter, yes, it’s fun to let the audience express themselves,” he explains.

But The Godfather is an intense kind of film. The appropriateness of a conductor speaking to the audience depends on the material’s appropriateness.

The MPO has mastered this delicate balance over the years.

Since their first film concert with Psycho in 2010, they’ve presented everything from Casablanca (2015) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (2019) to recent successes like Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2024) and the upcoming La La Land in Concert (2025).

Each requires its own approach, its own level of audience engagement.

Beyond the Usual Orchestra

What makes this particular concert special goes beyond the film’s gravitas.

Salonga reveals that the orchestra will feature instruments rarely heard in traditional symphonic settings.

We’ll have mandolin and accordion in The Godfather orchestra, which don’t always appear in orchestras.

These additions aren’t mere novelties—they’re essential to capturing Rota’s authentic Italian flavour.

It’s this attention to detail that transforms a simple movie screening into something approaching a religious experience for cinema lovers.

Salonga sits alone in the magnificent DFP, surrounded by the venue’s distinctive warm wood panelling and tiered red seating. The conductor prepares for The Godfather Live, where he’ll lead the MPO in bringing Nino Rota’s iconic score to life beneath the hall’s soaring acoustic ceiling. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Global Vision

Salonga’s vision extends far beyond Hollywood classics.

He mentions recent successes, such as Bollywood films performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and hints at untapped potential.

There’s a famous Chinese-language film we’re hoping we can do here. P. Ramlee movies too, perhaps—hopefully that’s something we can take off.

The idea of hearing Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s beloved compositions performed by a full orchestra while watching classics like Bujang Lapok or Do Re Mi on the big screen suggests an exciting future for Malaysian cinema-orchestra collaborations.

This global approach reflects CineConcerts’ extensive reach—the company will engage over 4.8 million people worldwide in more than 3,000 performances across 48 countries through 2025, working with prestigious orchestras such as the Chicago Symphony and the London Philharmonic.

Perfect for the Godfather Faithful

For those who know every line of Vito Corleone’s wisdom, who can quote Sonny’s temper tantrums, and who still get chills during the baptism sequence, this cinema-orchestra experience offers something unprecedented: the chance to experience a familiar masterpiece through entirely new senses.

The format is perfect for Godfather devotees—the complete film shown in high definition while the live orchestra breathes new life into every musical moment, from that haunting trumpet theme to the subtle jazz undertones that underscore the family’s moral complexity.

As Freer puts it: “The marriage of these two masterpieces on stage live at DFP will be a visual and aural treat like nothing else.”

Some art transcends its original medium.

The Godfather Live isn’t just a concert or a movie screening—it’s proof that when something is crafted with enough care and truth, it becomes immortal.

The Godfather Live performs at DFP on 14 June at 8:00 PM. Tickets range from RM298 to RM648, available at www.mpo.com.my or by calling 03-23317007.

