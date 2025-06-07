Premium Feel, Practical Price: A Tab That Redefines Value

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It started with a simple question: Could Samsung’s new “Fan Edition” tablet hold its own against my trusty Tab S8 Ultra?

After two weeks of living with both devices, I found myself pleasantly surprised by the answer.

The first thing that caught my eye was the display.

Having grown accustomed to the Tab S8 Ultra’s gorgeous AMOLED screen, I was relieved to find that the Tab S10 FE+ also features the same technology.

Those deep blacks and vibrant colours I’d come to love were all there, just in a more compact package.

During my late-night Netflix sessions and early morning news reads, the display proved every bit as captivating as its premium sibling.

The Perfect Marriage: All-Day Stamina and S-Pen’s Timeless Grace

Battery life became my next pleasant discovery.

Even during heavy use – streaming videos, taking notes, and bouncing between apps – the S10 FE+ kept going strong.

There were days when I actually forgot to charge it overnight, only to find that it still had plenty of juice the next morning.

The S-Pen experience feels like meeting an old friend. While it may lack some of the Ultra’s fancy Bluetooth tricks, the core writing and drawing experience remains unchanged.

I found myself naturally switching between tablets for note-taking, barely noticing any difference in responsiveness or precision.

Reality Check: When Specs Meet Real-World Use

Here’s where things get interesting – performance. Yes, the Exynos 1580 isn’t as powerful as my Ultra’s Snapdragon chip, but in daily use, the difference isn’t as dramatic as specs might suggest.

Sure, when I’m pushing multiple desktop websites and heavy apps, the FE+ takes a beat longer to respond, but it never feels sluggish or overwhelmed.

Regarding the keyboard situation, Samsung offers a Book Cover Keyboard, specifically designed for the S10 FE+.

It’s a capable accessory. But here’s my truth – as someone who primarily uses a laptop for serious work, my tablet time is mainly spent consuming media and taking handwritten notes.

I still prefer carrying my laptop alongside the tablet, which means the keyboard sees minimal use in my setup.

The Sweet Spot: When One Device Does It All

However, this highlights an important point: the S10 FE+ with its keyboard can be a perfect solution for those looking to travel light with just one device.

If you’re tired of lugging around a laptop and want a simple all-rounder that can handle both entertainment and productivity tasks, this combination might be exactly what you’re looking for.

I’ve seen journalists, students, and business travellers embrace this setup as their primary mobile workstation, especially when paired with the S-Pen for note-taking and annotations.

After two weeks, I’ve settled into a comfortable rhythm with both devices. The S8 Ultra remains my go-to for media consumption, but the S10 FE+ has carved out its own niche.

It’s become my primary device for media consumption, a casual browsing companion, and a capable backup when I need to work away from my desk.

Value Proposition: Premium Experience Without Premium Pricing

What Samsung has achieved here isn’t just a watered-down flagship – it’s a thoughtfully balanced device that knows exactly what it wants to be.

For many users, especially those who don’t need the absolute bleeding edge of performance, the S10 FE+ might just be the sweet spot they’ve been looking for.

In the end, it’s not about which tablet is better – it’s about which one better suits your needs.

And for many, including myself, the S10 FE+ proves that you don’t always need to spend flagship money to get a flagship-like experience.

One Device or Two? Finding Your Perfect Mobile Setup

If you’re looking for ultimate portability while maintaining tablet functionality, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series offers an intriguing alternative.

It effectively doubles as both a phone and tablet, performing many of the same functions as dedicated tablets like the Galaxy Tab, all in a pocket-friendly form factor.

While it comes at a premium price point, it might be worth considering for those who value the convenience of an all-in-one device.

If you’re primarily a content creator, heavy note-taker, or someone who frequently multitasks with multiple windows, the phone + tablet combo (like having a regular phone and the S10 FE+) might serve you better.

The dedicated tablet’s larger screen and specialised features (like the S-Pen experience) provide a superior experience for these tasks.

Try Before You Commit: Samsung’s Trade-In Advantage

Notably, Samsung offers a generous trade-in program, allowing you to experiment with both setups with minimal financial risk.

You could start with one configuration, test it for your specific needs, and then switch to an alternative setup if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

This flexibility makes it easier to find your ideal device combination without significant losses, giving you the freedom to discover which approach truly works best for your lifestyle and workflow.

The trade-in process involves four easy steps: choosing a new device, entering your postcode, and confirming the condition of your old device to get your discount.

