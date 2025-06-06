Tech That Dad Will Actually Use: Father’s Day Gift Guide Gets Real About Sound

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember when dad used to complain about not being able to hear the dialogue in movies?

Or how he’d constantly adjust the volume between quiet conversations and action scenes?

This Father’s Day might be the perfect time to solve those familiar family movie night frustrations, as leading audio brands are introducing solutions that address real-world problems.

Take the new Sonos Arc Ultra, which now features AI-powered speech enhancement developed with hearing experts.

It’s not just another tech gimmick – the system was created in partnership with the United Kingdom’s Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), making it particularly useful for those “What did they say?” moments during family movie sessions.

Home Theatre Upgrades That Won’t Break the Bank

For dads who’ve converted the living room into their personal cinema, there’s good news on the pricing front too.

Premium audio gear is becoming more accessible, with significant discounts running from 6 to 16 June.

The Era 100, for instance, offers room-filling sound without requiring a degree in audio engineering to set up – perfect for tech-curious but not necessarily tech-savvy fathers.

Even personal audio is getting more practical.

The latest wireless earbuds from Bowers & Wilkins focus on what matters: clear sound for podcast listening during commutes, noise cancellation for those precious moments of peace, and importantly, battery life that lasts through real-world use.

Whether it’s for watching sports, enjoying music, or finally hearing all the dialogue in that war movie he’s watched a hundred times, this year’s Father’s Day tech offerings seem to understand what dads actually need, not just what looks good on a spec sheet.

The promotions are available through TC Acoustic’s channels and major retailers nationwide, including familiar names like Harvey Norman and Thundermatch.

