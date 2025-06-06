Malaysia’s Char Siew & Siew Yuk Vendors Are Making More Than Doctors (And Sending Their Kids To Study Abroad)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Growing up, our parents always pushed us toward prestigious careers—doctor, teacher, lawyer—promising that these were the golden tickets to wealth.

But in an unexpected twist, some of Malaysia’s street food vendors are proving there’s more than one path to financial success.

A recent social media post on Xiaohongshu created widespread discussion when it claimed that while some doctors earn around RM5,000 monthly, certain char siew (BBQ pork) and siew yuk (roast pork) vendors are pulling in RM20,000 a month.

Siew yuk stands as a powerful symbol of prosperity and joy in Cantonese culture; its presence is mandatory at major celebrations and family gatherings, where sharing it strengthens community bonds and marks life’s precious moments. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

And they’re not just making money – they’re building generational wealth.

One vendor’s touted success story has caught particular attention: they’re managing to fund their two children’s education in the United States.

The secret to their success? Pork prices.

While specific high-quality cuts like Iberian pork can be costly, char siew and siew yuk are not typically viewed as excessively expensive for a staple dish.

Nevertheless, a whole roasted pig can cost upwards of RM2,000, translating into significant profits for skilled vendors who manage their operations well.

Malaysia’s Food Vendors: Breaking Income Stereotypes

But it’s not just the BBQ pork vendors who are quietly prospering.

Across Malaysia’s food scene, success stories are emerging:

Chicken rice sellers living in bungalows, driving Mercedes, and sending kids overseas

Nasi lemak vendors earn at least RM20,000 monthly

Char kuey teow hawkers make around RM500 daily

Glistening perfection: Artisanal Iberico char siew at Black Market in Isetan, KLCC, showcasing a mesmerising caramelised exterior, where premium Spanish pork meets Cantonese barbecue mastery. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Such claims have led many to question why doctors’ salaries seem comparatively low.

For context, according to Jobstreet, the average monthly salary of a doctor in Malaysia is between RM8,000 and RM10,000.

However, salaries can vary significantly based on factors like speciality, experience, and whether the doctor is working in the public or private sector.

On the other hand, many Malaysian doctors, particularly in the public sector, do feel underpaid and overworked.

Beyond the White Collar: The Hidden Wealth in Malaysia’s Food Trade

However, commenters were quick to point out that comparing these professions isn’t exactly fair.

It’s the difference between running a business and being an employee, one noted.

Business owners will always have the potential to earn more than salaried workers.

Dinnertime bustle at Jalan Sultan’s open-air food court near Petaling Street, where a sea of diners gather under colourful umbrellas – a quintessential Kuala Lumpur dining scene where locals and tourists converge for their meals. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

While the income potential of food vendors is impressive, they’re quick to add a reality check: the work is physically demanding, and many food vendors work long, gruelling hours in challenging conditions.

But as one commenter noted, these hardworking hawkers are often “quietly wealthy”, proving that success doesn’t always wear a white coat.

Perhaps this explains why more people are leaving traditional employment to start their own businesses.

As the saying goes, some of the wealthiest people in Malaysia might just be the humble hawker next door.

A vibrant mural adorns the wall at the Section 17 food court in Petaling Jaya, depicting Malaysia’s street food scene. Below the nostalgic artwork, the real scene unfolds as patrons queue up for their meals, perfectly capturing the everyday Malaysian dining culture. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as career or educational advice. Career choices should be made based on multiple factors, including personal interests, skills, market conditions, and thorough research. Success in any business venture, including food vending, is not guaranteed and involves significant risks, hard work, and various challenges. Always consult with professionals in your field for career and educational guidance.

