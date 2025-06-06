LG Transforms Home Living With ‘’Subscribe’’ Model & ‘’Affectionate Intelligence’’ Technology

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

LG Electronics Malaysia announced its strategic rebranding at an exclusive event today featuring Lee Zii Jia, the Paris Olympics Badminton Men’s Singles Bronze Medallist and LG Brand Ambassador.

After receiving feedback from customers, LG is rebranding its LG Rent-Up to LG Subscribe for a clearer and more intuitive name.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia, said the valuable customer insight prompted LG Malaysia to follow the successful lead of Korea and align with other subsidiaries in Thailand, India, and Singapore.

Choi added that the company is transforming into a Smart Life Solution Company by connecting and enhancing customer experiences across all living spaces. The idea is to move beyond consumer electronics to deliver intelligent solutions to improve everyday life.

Following this evolution, LG Subscribe offers a robust line-up of 10 premium products including popular innovations such as:

LG PuriCare water purification systems

LG CordZero vacuum technology

LG ArtCool air conditioning

LG WashTower laundry solutions

The LG Subscribe service includes professional maintenance service from 5 to 7 years and a seamless integration with LG’s ThinQ smart technology, all with flexible payment options to fit diverse budgets.

Introducing the new LG water purifier

The launch today also introduced LG’s latest innovation, the LG PuriCare ATOM-U Water Purifier, available in Silver and Solid Black colours. The sleek addition to the LG home line-up combines minimalist aesthetics with cutting-edge technology in a space-saving undersink design.

The LG PuriCare ATOM-U Water Purifier’s purifying system is certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) to ensure your water stays clean and healthy for consumption.

In Stage 1, the Pre-Carbon Block+ helps remove nine type of heavy metals (mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, iron, aluminium, copper, manganese, zinc).

Meanwhile, in Stages 2 to 4, the Ultra Filtration removes various germs and fine particles including 99.99% of norovirus and other harmful contaminants.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The tap also comes with UVnano Sterilization which automatically sterilizes the inside of the tap nozzle for 10 minutes every hour.

In addition of its cleaning features, the tap can be swiveled 180 degrees which enables users to utilise their kitchen space more efficiently.

The LG PuriCare ATOM-U Water Purifier also comes with volume and hot temperature controls. In line with LG’s Smart Life Solution, users can monitor their water usage and track sterilization history via the LG ThinQ app.

Experiencing LG’s ‘’Affectionate Intelligence’’ technology

During LG’s showcase, attendees got a front row seat to the company’s Affectionate Intelligence (AI)-enhanced consumer electronics that further demonstrated LG’s commitment as a Smart life Solution Company.

Why call it ‘’affectionate’’? LG wants to emphasise its vision of a future where technology does not just automate tasks but understands, adapts, and enhances the overall human experience in day to day life.

Our AI-powered consumer electronics demonstrate how we’re creating solutions that understand real human needs rather than forcing users to adapt to technology. These innovations learn from your behaviours to anticipate needs before you even express them, giving you more time for what truly matters. Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia

Some of these innovations shown during the AI showcase include LG’s latest OLED televisions featuring advanced AI picture and sound processing that automatically optimises viewing experiences, the LG AI Air DualCool air conditioning system that learns usage patterns and automatically adjusts temperature and airflow, and the LG MoodUP refrigerator with customisable LED door panels that change colours and that comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker which help transforms the ambiance at home.

Massage chair LG MoodUP refrigerator with customisable LED door panels. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Aside from home and kitchen appliances, attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at the LG Healing-Me Arte Massage Chair, which won the 2024 Red Dot Design Award. The massage chair features a soft, curved design with ergonomic comfort and intuitive controls.

With Affectionate Intelligence at its core, LG Malaysia invites everyone to embrace a new era of smarter, easier, and healthier living – making Life’s Good at every touchpoint through technology that truly understands and cares.

For more information on LG Malaysia, please visit LG’s official website here or follow its official Facebook page here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.