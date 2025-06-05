Xiaomi Launches Latest Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 510L In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Xiaomi announced its new Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 510L in Malaysia.

Designed to bring intelligent cooling and contemporary design into modern Malaysian homes.

The latest addition has innovative freshness features, 510 litres of storage space, smart home compatibility, and a sleek grey finish that complements any kitchen setting.

Here are some of its notable features:

Precision cooling for every ingredient

The Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 510L has intelligent zones designed for modern lifestyles. The i Fresh convertible zone offers adjustable temperatures from -1 to 5 degrees Celsius to ensure optimal preservation for all food types.

Meanwhile, the Ag+ Fresh technology, powered by a silver ion module, effectively suppresses bacteria with 99.99% efficiency and eliminates odours to keep storage clean and fresh.

Designed for a connected lifestyle

The refrigerator can be controlled via the Xiaomi Home app, similarly to Xiaomi home products. The built-in Wifi feature enables remote temperature adjustment, mode switching, and real-time alerts in the app.

For a full smart home experience, users can integrate the refrigerator into their smart home ecosystem and benefit from the OTA software updates and 24-hour self-diagnosis for reliable, long-term performance. Users can also use the hands-free voice control with Google Assistant and adjust the temperature via voice commands.

If you’re always stressing about whether the fridge door is closed all the way, this fridge has your back. If the door stays open for more than two minutes, it’ll send you a smart alert to let you know.

A refined user experience with thoughtful features

The Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 510L is equipped with a dual inverter system, which offers a stable, energy-efficient performance while maintaining a low-noise level.

The front-facing touch panel allows intuitive control, and the 90-degree door opening angle enables full access to the drawers, maximising usability even when the fridge is placed in compact spaces.

The cherry on top? The slate grey metallic doors and stony finish give a modern and minimalist touch to any home.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 510L will be available in Malaysia starting 5 June 2025 at 8pm for RM2,899 at selected official Xiaomi stores, mi.com, and Xiaomi Official Store on Lazada and Shopee.

There’s also a special early-bird promotional price of RM2,399 for a limited time.

Fortunately, every purchase in West Malaysia includes hassle-free delivery and setup to ensure the appliance is safely brought directly and securely to customers.

Additionally, the refrigerator also comes with a 2-year warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

