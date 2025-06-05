[Photos] The Ultimate Hat-Trick: Football, Music, and Good Times Unite In PJ

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Football nights will never be the same after Carlsberg’s game-changing spectacle at JAM PJ, Petaling Jaya.

What unfolded over the weekend in May wasn’t just another match screening – it was a full-blown festival that merged sports, music, and lifestyle culture in ways Malaysia hadn’t seen before.

The venue, bathed in Carlsberg’s signature green lighting and adorned with the brand’s “The Pursuit of Better Beer” manifesto, felt more like an upscale nightclub meets sports bar than your typical screening venue.

The massive screens showing Premier League action were just the beginning – this was where football culture met festival vibes in the most organic way possible.

Star Power Meets Fan Experience in Million-Ringgit Celebration

International headliners turned up the energy between matches, with Hong Kong’s Pakho Chau and local star Dior delivering performances that had the crowd as hyped as they would be for a last-minute winner.

VINAI, one of the world’s top DJs, ensured the energy never dropped, even during halftime.

But what set CarlsCrib apart was its immersive zones that felt like a theme park for football lovers.

There was a Golden Boot challenge for channelling your inner striker, an e-Game Hub for virtual football battles, and even a Juggler Field where fans showed off their skills.

For those looking to elevate their game-day look, a Styling Bench offered neon tattoos, grooming, and braiding services.

The real kicker? Two lucky fans (and their mates) won tickets to watch Liverpool FC take on AC Milan in Hong Kong-part of Carlsberg’s massive RM1,000,000 prize pool that included chances to win trips to Anfield and exclusive LFC retro jerseys.

The two-day extravaganza culminated in the screening of Liverpool’s final Premier League match of the season against Crystal Palace, sending fans home with unforgettable memories of a truly unique football celebration.

A Game-Changing Celebration Where Football Meets Festival Vibes

Carlsberg is creating more than just a viewing experience, said Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Managing Director.

CarlsCrib is our way of uniting football fans of every kind by bringing both diehard supporters and casual fans together, and providing access to more of the best – the best beer, the best vibes, and the best game night. We promise fans an elevated experience, and CarlsCrib will deliver in true BestWithCarlsberg style.

The attention to detail was impressive – from the VIP locker-room aesthetics to the CarlsBar Mixology Workshop, where fans crafted their own cocktails.

Even the food game was strong, with local favourite OLOIYA’s premium quality bakwa adding to the experience.

For those who couldn’t make it to CarlsCrib, Carlsberg ensured the party continued nationwide with their Grab delivery service, complete with specially designed cooler bags.

Because football is always #BestWithCarlsberg.

The two-day extravaganza has redefined what a football viewing party can be.

Whether you were a die-hard fan or just in it for the atmosphere, this was one football celebration that stood out, setting a new benchmark for future sports entertainment experiences in Malaysia.

