What Do K-pop Idols Snack On Between Shows? Hint: It’s Truffle-icious

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Truffle fries? Been there. Truffle pasta? Meh, tried it. But truffle rice puffs? Now that’s a snack twist we didn’t see coming… Once reserved for boujee, fine-dining plates and those fancy chaebols’ dinner tables you see in your favourite K-dramas, truffles have officially gone mainstream!

This earthy, umami-packed fungi is crashing your everyday snacking sesh—and yep, it’s happening right here in Malaysia.

Say hello to ecoBrown’s new Brice Truffle Rice Puffs, the freshest flavour hitting our local snack scene!

These crunchy bites are made with a nutritious blend of wholegrain brown, red, and black rice.

They’re baked (not fried, so your gym trainer won’t freak out), high in fibre, and loaded with vitamins E, B3, and B6. They’re available in 40g and 100g packs, and are the perfect mix of fancy and crunchy goodness, and, dare we say, healthy too.

Vynce Lim, Head of Marketing at SW Food, says that this is Brice’s third flavour, after winning Malaysians over with Spicy Cheese and Seaweed rice puffs. The goal? To get Malaysians to “snack the smart way.”

Truffle not only offers a delicious snack but is also made from premium quality rice. It satisfies those who love light snacking while maintaining a healthy body. We are extremely excited about this launch, especially with the special appearance of TREASURE, and to give our loyal customers an unforgettable exclusive experience. SW Food Head of Marketing Vynce Lim.

And honestly, if smart snacks taste like truffles, we’re all in!

TREASURE Brings the Hype to Sunway Pyramid

Of course, Brice didn’t just quietly launch this truffle-icious new flavour. Nope! They went big—K-pop big!

Credit: Brice/ecoBrown’s

Four members of the popular K-pop boy band, TREASURE—CHOI HYUN SUK, DOYOUNG, HARUTO, and PARK JEONG WOO—showed up at Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Concourse on Friday to help introduce the new snack to Malaysians and their adoring fans.

To no one’s surprise, fans had been camping out since 5 am, clutching handmade signs, chanting “Saya sayang awak!” and screaming every time the boys even looked their way.

Four whole floors of the mall were packed to the brim with die-hard TEUMEs (that’s TREASURE fans for all you casuals out there), eager to show their love for their music idols.

The guys greeted the crowd with sweet messages like “Apa khabar!”, “Gempak doh!”, and even joked that “Malaysia is panas—but we love it here!”. They also posed for photos with a few lucky fans and shared how grateful they were to be back in Malaysia since their last visit in 2024.

And when asked about their favourite Brice rice puff flavour, they all said that truffle was definitely their top pick, declaring that it was “Very delicious!”. But they also cheekily puffed that chocolate or coconut were on their wish list for possible future additions to the crunchy rice puff lineup (your move, Brice 👀).

Credit: Brice/ecoBrown’s

But the celebration didn’t stop there. Brice also took the truffle rice puff party on the go with a roadshow that happened from 29 May to 2 June, where Malaysians got to try the new flavour themselves and participate in fun activities for the chance to win special prizes.

(Credit: Sunway Pyramid/Facebook)

Try ’em yourself!

So, ready to level up your snack game and munch like your favourite K-pop idols? The new Brice Truffle Rice Puffs are available at major supermarkets like Jaya Grocer, Lotus’s, AEON and others.

For more info, head over to ecoBrown’s website or follow ‘em on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.