[Watch] Yes, You Can Picnic At TRX – Just Not On Those Fancy Stairs

A social media storm is brewing over people turning TRX’s swanky urban steps into their personal picnic spots.

And while Threads user @zeeqazee’s recent callout has sparked heated debates, there’s a plot twist we need to talk about: TRX actually welcomes picnickers – just in the right spots.

Look, we get it. Malaysia’s scorching heat makes any air-conditioned space feel like heaven, and finding a cool spot to lepak with the family isn’t always easy.

But treating those stairs like your living room is like wearing slippers to a black-tie event – there are better options right there.

Hidden in Plain Sight: TRX’s Perfect Picnic Paradise

Here’s what many don’t realise: TRX’s designers actually created perfect picnic spots for families.

The Serenity Garden, home to many local flora species, offers a tranquil setting for your picnic mat and bekal containers.

Here, you can relax while enjoying the fragrance of fresh flowers and watching colourful dragonflies dance through the air.

It’s your legitimate chance to enjoy that family feast or picnic date with a world-class view – no awkward stair-sitting required, as demonstrated by popular food website KL Foodie.

@kl.foodie We went on a picnic date at TRX Park and found a fresh smoothie & salad bar! 📍IMBY Greens, SEIBU TRX ✅ Pork-free ♬ original sound – klfoodie

Beyond Picnics: Your TRX Adventure Guide

The Play City brings kampung charm to the city with its three-zone playground (just watch those metal slides on sunny days).

Water Play turns any family outing into a splash-tastic adventure, while the Play Cave gives 5-to-12-year-olds their own mini climbing paradise.

Want something more zen?

The Forest Walk offers a peaceful escape, while the Inspiration Garden, complete with its serene koi pond, proves you don’t need to perch on stairs to find a perfect relaxation spot.

Welcome to TRX: Where Everyone Has a Place

So yes, bring your picnic mats and your family. Bring your bekal and your enthusiasm.

Just direct them to the right spots – like the inviting green lawn – rather than those stairs.

After all, why settle for uncomfortable steps when you can have a proper picnic spot with a million-dollar view?

Maybe the viral photos of staircase picnickers aren’t just about people making poor choices – they’re about folks not knowing there are better options available.

TRX isn’t saying “no” to family gatherings; it’s saying “yes, but here’s where.”

Community Shows the Way: Your Perfect TRX Picnic Awaits

So next time you’re planning a family day out, remember: TRX has a spot for you.

It just might not be where you initially thought.

Thoughtful TikTokers have created a comprehensive video guide showing exactly how to reach these picnic-perfect spots at TRX, from the MRT station right to the gardens.

It’s heartwarming to see how the community is stepping up to share these hidden treasures with fellow Malaysians.

No more guesswork needed; follow their lead to find your perfect picnic spot.

