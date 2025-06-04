The King Of Fruits Just Got A Royal Makeover: Musang King Bread Takes Malaysia By Storm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunshine Bakeries recently dropped their latest creation – a Musang King Durian cream-filled bread that’s turning heads and opening wallets at RM3 a pop.

This isn’t your average convenience store bread; we’re talking about the coveted Musang King durian wrapped in carb heaven.

The limited-edition treat, which debuted in selected stores across the Klang Valley, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan in May, promises the authentic taste of Malaysia’s most prestigious durian variety.

It’s not your typical artificial durian flavour – customers are reporting genuine Musang King sweetness without the overwhelming sugar rush of typical flavoured breads.

Social media is already ablaze with hunting stories – from Rawang to Teluk Intan, Malaysians are on a nationwide treasure hunt for these golden packages. While some lucky fans in areas like Lotus Rawang have scored their prizes, others in places like Kota Bharu and Melaka are still waiting for their turn, flooding Sunshine’s social media with expansion requests.

The Affordable Luxury Creating Durian-Hunting Warriors Across Malaysia

What sets this launch apart is the authenticity factor – Sunshine Bakeries has managed to capture what they call the “real deal” Musang King experience, complete with that unmistakable aroma that hits you the moment you open the package.

It’s clear that this isn’t just a quick cash grab, but a well-developed product with staying power.

From the consumer chatter online, the hunt for these durian-filled delights has turned into something of a social media phenomenon, with fans sharing tips on where to find them and posting their victory photos once they score a pack.

Bau dia… macam buka durian betul. Isi dia… lemak manis Musang King! 🤤

Ni bukan roti biasa, ni roti berkrim DURIAN MUSANG KING limited edition!

Tak cuba sekarang, jangan menyesal bila dah habis stok.🔥#MusangKing #RotiDurian #Sunshine pic.twitter.com/rrcfQRjGKN — Azhan Fikri (@azhanfikri18) May 20, 2025

At RM3, it’s positioned as an affordable luxury – a way to get your Musang King fix without breaking the bank on a whole durian.

The verdict from the streets?

If you spot these yellow packages in your local store, grab them fast – they’re flying off shelves faster than you can say “Musang King.”

(Pro tip: While this might be your sneaky solution to smuggling durian flavours into hotels, we’d still recommend checking their policies first. Unlike its pungent predecessor, this bread might not trigger the same emergency evacuations, but better safe than sorry with any durian-adjacent snacks. Some front desk managers might still raise an eyebrow at your “totally innocent” yellow-packaged bread!)

