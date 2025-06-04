[Photos] How Genting Highlands’ Nature Trails Are Becoming Malaysia’s Hottest Eco-Destination

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When you think of Genting Highlands, casinos and theme parks probably spring to mind.

But at the Genting Nature Adventures (GNA)’s Conference of Experts and Collaborators 2025, held at Resorts World Awana, a different kind of excitement emerged through the partnership with Nikon, focusing on wildlife documentation.

The conference successfully brought together experts from various fields, combining scientific research with nature photography and exploration, to highlight the significance of Genting Highlands beyond its famous entertainment venues.

A significant scientific highlight was the presentation of Thismia limkokthayi, a newly discovered mycoheterotrophic species from the Genting Highlands.

The remarkable discovery was made through a collaborative effort: Genting Nature Adventures Department Manager Eddie Chan first spotted this tiny, otherworldly plant along a quiet nature trail, and botanist Siti Munirah Mat Yunoh from Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) helped identify and document this new species.

The species was named ‘limkokthayi’ in honour of Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Chairman of the Genting Group, recognising his deep involvement in developing facilities essential to preserving the biodiversity assets of Genting Highlands.

Due to the Critically Endangered status of the non-photosynthetic plant, as classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a tissue culture laboratory is currently being set up to cultivate more T. limkokthayi, thereby ensuring its preservation for future generations.

This discovery, documented in the scientific literature, not only highlights the region’s previously unexplored biodiversity potential but also demonstrates how corporate responsibility, scientific expertise, and local knowledge can work together to advance our understanding of Malaysia’s natural heritage.

Pioneering Partnership in Nature Documentation

The significance of preserving such natural heritage was further emphasised by an impressive lineup of speakers who shared their unique perspectives on nature exploration and documentation.

Among the notable speakers was Ravichandran Tharumalingam, Malaysia’s accomplished mountaineer who made history as the first Malaysian to summit Mount Everest four times.

Despite facing severe challenges, including losing eight fingers to frostbite during his climbing career, his presence added a unique perspective on human endurance and the exploration of nature. ,

Dr. Ignatius Augustine, a medical doctor specialising in Internal Medicine, showcased his wildlife photography skills with stunning captures of the local avian fauna, including the Great Hornbill, through the Nikon Z9, demonstrating how modern photography equipment can aid in wildlife documentation and conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, Dr. Clement Ng Shin Kiat bridged two worlds – the time-honoured practices of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Malaysia’s rich forest pharmacopoeia.

As President of the Singapore Acupuncture Association, he painted a compelling picture of how our rainforests serve as living medicine cabinets, packed with plants, fungi, and herbs that have been healing people for generations.

His message hit home: every acre of forest lost isn’t just a blow to biodiversity – it’s potentially erasing chapters from humanity’s medical textbook.

Young Voices, Ancient Forest: How Junior Rangers are Changing Conservation

But here’s where it gets really interesting.

Three young eco-warriors – GNA’s Junior Rangers Ziann Kok, Won Dao Her, and Ho Hayley – stole the show with presentations that had seasoned professionals taking notes.

These kids aren’t just cute faces in ranger vests; they’re the future of conservation, backed by parents who believe nature walks beat screen time any day.

The Junior Rangers program is designed for young nature enthusiasts to learn about the environment and its preservation.

Using a combination of nature journals, smartphone photography, and specially designed mobile apps, they demonstrated how they track and record their observations of local flora and fauna.

Their work exemplifies how the next generation is embracing both traditional observation methods and modern technology to contribute to conservation efforts.

Through the Lens of Conservation

The partnership between GNA and Nikon, through Futuromic Photo AV, the authorised distributor for Nikon in Malaysia, isn’t just for show.

They’ve transformed the Awana Trail into what they’re calling the “Mile Long Gallery,” complete with Nikon-branded plaques marking prime photo spots.

On 25 May, about 70 members of the Photographic Society of Petaling Jaya (PSPJ) put it to the test, armed with Nikon gear, hunting for everything from the striking scarlet-rumped Trogon (Harpactes duvaucelii) to the siamangs (Symphalangus syndactylus).

“This collaboration stands as a commitment to preserving nature and promoting responsible travel,” said Nikon product specialist Alex Moh.

And they’re backing it up with action, supporting not just this workshop but two more coming up in July and October, coinciding with World Nature Conservation Day and World Habitat Day.

The Other Side of the Mountain

Under the leadership of Department Manager Eddie Chan and his partner Pat Ang, GNA is proving that Genting Highlands is more than just Malaysia’s entertainment capital – it’s becoming an unlikely hero in the country’s conservation story.

With resident scientists mapping ecosystems and executives pioneering sustainable tourism models, they’re writing a new chapter in Genting’s history.

So next time you’re heading up to Genting, maybe pack a camera alongside your entertainment plans.

Those bright lights might draw you in, but it’s the wild trails, hidden flowers, and soaring hornbills that’ll make you want to stay.

Just ask any of the Junior Rangers – they’ll tell you the real treasures aren’t found at the peak, but in the forests that surround them.

