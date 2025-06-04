Ejen Ali’s Fanbase Extends Beyond Malaysia, Calling ‘’Agents’’ From Vietnam, Australia, Canada

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since its release in 2016, the story of a young secret agent Ejen Ali has captured the hearts of many Malaysians. With three seasons and a second movie currently out in cinemas under its belt, the popular animated series successfully drew international fans.

A recent Reddit post started by someone in the Philippines showed a glimpse of Ejen Ali’s international fandom reach.

User Prior-Investment2793 shared that they saw many non-Malay fans lurking around in the app and wondered if there are other non-Malay fans of the animated series.

This prompted people from Vietnam, India, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland sharing their love for the show.

Another Filipino fan shared that they first found out about Ejen Ali after watching another Malaysian animated series, BoBoiBoy. They got hooked on both shows due to the culture similarities in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, a user in Vietnam said there’s a local Ejen Ali fan community that’s made up of around 1,700 people in Facebook.

Ejen Ali The Movie 2 was recently released and has grossed over RM34.2 million in 11 days, breaking the box office record of the first film.

This marks Ejen Ali The Movie 2 as the fastest and highest grossing local animated film. The movie also surpassed the box office earnings of several international films such as Thunderbolts, Mission: Impossible, and Lilo & Stitch.

The outpouring support from local viewers showed an increasing positive reception towards local animation. The film director Usamah Zaid Yasin thanked all ”agents” aka fans for supporting the movie.

We poured our hearts into creating this sequel to meet the expectations of loyal fans who have long awaited Ejen Ali’s next mission. Our aim wasn’t just to make Malaysian animation competitive with international titles. The audience’s reactions—their tears, laughter, and applause in the cinema—are the most precious gifts to us and truly encourage us to continue expanding the world of Ejen Ali’s storytelling. Ejen Ali The Movie 2 director, Usamah Zaid Yasin

The second movie picks up from the last episode of season 3 where Ali was granted a specialized smart armour suit under the secret Project SATRIA after losing his privilege to use IRIS. Ali’s mission with his friends is not over yet because evil doesn’t sleep.

