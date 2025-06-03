Jumpstart June: Things To Do This Week For Families & Singles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s the school holidays but have no fear, there are activities for both families and the single peeps!

Families can choose from painting miniatures together to admiring all the animals at the Farm in the City while the singles can still attend their shows and party on. The latter group get to gawk on beautiful cars as well.

Paint Party | All day daily | Smiling Monsters Studio | 12pm-8pm | RM20/session

Smiling Monsters Studio in GMBB is holding a Paint Party during the school holidays. Participants young and old can learn how to paint miniatures, rocks, keychain, or batik. To reserve your spot, send a WhatsApp to +6010 4493020. The painting session can be a family affair since it’s open to everyone aged four and above.

Farm in the City Holiday Promo | Until 9 June | Farm in the City | 9.30am-6pm | Ticketed event

Farm in the City is offering a holiday promo for its day passes for the whole family. Other than feeding some animals, the family get to hold, hug, and carry animals like the raccoon. There’s also a DIY Badge Buddies workshop for an additional discounted fee.

All Star Comedy Presents Ashwin Srinivas | 4 June | Bobo KL | 8.30pm onwards | Ticketed event

Ashwin Srinivas delivers a sharp, self-deprecating comedy set that covers dating, Indian parents, the chaos of modern life. Ticket for one costs RM60 but if you’re getting two, it’s RM100. Remember to get your tickets here.

Printmaking Linocut | 5 June | Bank Negara Museum | 10.30am-1.30pm | Free admission

The Bank Negara Museum and Art Gallery is hosting a printmaking linocut workshop to keep the children on holiday occupied. The children will be guided on how to carve, ink, and print their designs in this hands-on workshop. Admission is free but registration is requried through the museum’s app here.

A Jazz Perspective | 5 June | Jaotim | 8.30pm onwards | Ticketed event

This Thursday, it’s an exploration of the best of Canto and English pop presented in lush jazz arrangements. Eddie will be playing the trumpet while providing vocals with Winnie. Fam will be behind the keys while Zul and Charles will take care of the bass and drums respectively. Don’t forget to get your tickets here.

The Dance of Two Butterflies | 5-7 June | Bobo KL | 8.30pm | RM150

It’s a rare opportunity to see a Chinese opera live and one that’s performed by Malaysia’s Cantonese opera doyenne Madam Kam Sin Kiew. The show unfolds with four captivating excerpts: The Dance of Two Butterflies, The Departure of Chiu Kwan, Lui Bo & Diu Sim, and The Ghostly Romance of Peony Pavilion. Tickets are going fast so be sure to get them quickly here.

Board Games Night | 6 June | Xiao by Crustz | 8pm onwards | RM35/entry

The Board Games Night welcomes everyone from beginners to seasoned players for a night of fun. There’ll be food and drinks, and an exciting RPG session hosted by the Nightshade Tavern. If you’re interested to meet new people and make some friends, you can purchase your ticket from CloudJoi here. There are discounts for students, senior citizens, and first time jobseekers.

Sip, Smash & Speed | 7 June | Pickle Park | 3pm-6pm | RM50/slot

Sip, Smash & Speed is a collaboration between Pickle Park and Kirin Ichiban, a Japanese beer company. After being hot and sweaty on the court, guests get to enjoy a cold, refreshing beer to take the heat off. Admission is RM50 per slot, which includes a complimentary Kirin Ichiban beer, 3 hours of Pickle Social Play, a Super GT ticket, and a chance to win a Wowlly Paddel. Remember to get your tickets here.

Gallery de Cars: Collector’s Edition | 7-8 June | Venturi Motors | 11am-7pm, 9am-5pm | Free public event

Venturi Motors at the Gasket Alley is hosting the Gallery de Cars where collectible car owners get to pass down their beloved vehicles to a new collector. If you’re interested to list your car, the registration form can be found here. Visitors can still come for a “look see.” The event on the 7th will start from 11am to 7pm and 9am to 5pm on the 8th.

