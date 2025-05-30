[Watch] Your Personal Oasis: Sony’s Palm-Sized Solution To Malaysia’s Heat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While Sony has long been our go-to brand for capturing memories on cameras, filling our rooms with crystal-clear TV displays, and providing the soundtrack to our lives through headphones, their latest innovation tackles something completely different: our eternal struggle with Malaysia’s unforgiving heat.

Enter the REON POCKET PRO, a personal cooling device that looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie, yet fits discreetly around your neck.

Think of it as your personal air-conditioner, but one that you can wear without anyone noticing.

It’s fascinating to see Sony venture into personal comfort technology.

We’re used to seeing them dominate entertainment, but this shows they’re thinking about our daily comfort in ways we didn’t expect.

The Reon Pocket was first introduced in Japan in 2019, highlighting Sony’s innovation in wearable air conditioning technology.

Smart Cooling Meets Smart Design: Comfort Without Compromise

The device, launching in Malaysia this July at RM1,199, promises up to 34 hours of cooling relief – particularly appealing for those endless outdoor wedding functions or long commutes in our tropical weather.

It’s smart enough to adjust its cooling based on your body temperature and surroundings, much like your car’s climate control, but for your body.

What makes this second-generation device interesting is how it addresses real-world concerns.

It’s 50% quieter than its predecessor (because nobody wants to sound like they’re carrying a mini-fan), and its subtle grey design means it won’t clash with your work attire or weekend wear.

Granted, while portable fans and cooling towels might set you back just RM20 to RM100, Sony’s betting on those who want a more sophisticated solution to beat the heat.

From Screens to Comfort: Sony’s Climate Game-Changer

The most intriguing part? The cooling area is now twice as large, with two cooling modules working together like a tag team to keep you comfortable.

It’s like having two air-conditioners instead of one, but in a package that fits in your palm.

For Malaysians who’ve mastered the art of planning their day around avoiding the heat – ducking from one air-conditioned space to another – this could be a game-changer.

Whether you’re queuing for your favourite nasi lemak, waiting for the bus, or attending outdoor events, having your personal cooling system might change how you experience our tropical climate.

While it might seem like an unexpected move from a company we associate more with entertainment systems, Sony’s venture into personal cooling technology reflects a growing trend among tech companies to think beyond screens and speakers in improving our daily lives.

The REON POCKET PRO might not play your favourite songs or take stunning photos, but in a country where “it’s too hot” is practically a national catchphrase, it might just become the most practical Sony device you own.

