It’s Time To Play & Party Hard: Exciting Activities In May’s Last Weekend

The last week of May packs in various fun activities such as toy-filled celebrations for children and a Lego dream house tour for the adults.

There’s also time for letting loose with a party and supporting local artists at the comic art festival this weekend.

Here’s a list of events and fun happenings this weekend onwards:

All Day All Play | Until 8 June | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 10am-10pm | Free public event

To celebrate Mattel’s 80th anniversary, Pavilion Bukit Jalil transforms its centre court into a toy-filled area with fun zones for all families to enjoy. Kids get to ride on Barbie’s Slide, strike their best poses at the 360-degree photo booth, race their Hot Wheels, and more. Entry is free for all.

READ MORE: It’s ‘’All Play All Day’’ At Pavilion Bukit Jalil With Mattel Until 8 June

Lego Home Pop-Up | Until 8 June | The Exchange TRX | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Lego has partnered with Ikea to showcase how Lego pieces can be apart of your home decor. Check out and tour the Lego dreamhouse for some decor inspiration and get exclusive photo ops with Bluey, Bingo, and Lego Space Benny. There’ll be activities like free build zones, gaming sessions, and Make & Take activities as well as giveaways.

READ MORE: [Watch] [Photos] Your Childhood Toys Just Got A Grown-Up Makeover

Mattel x Disney Summerfest | 29 May-15 June | Mid Valley KL | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Mattel is also holding a toy-filled celebration in Mid Valley, creating a fantastical and lush indoor garden that’s packed with exciting activities and lots of photo spots to take memorable snapshots of your time there. There’ll be activitives like stamping stations, colouring corners, and workshops. For more information, head to Mid Valley’s website here.

The Overthink Co. Pop-Up | 30 May-1 June | Gasket Alley | 10am-8pm | Free public event

The Overthink Co is a local brand offering quality personal care products with pure essential oils such as hand sanitiser, shower oils, body butters, body cleansers, and more. Visitors get free exclusive gifts and win more prizes from games.

Pet Expo KL | 30 May-2 June | Mid Valley Exhibition Center | 10am-9pm | Ticketed event

Pet Expo Malaysia 2025 returns with an exciting showcase of top pet brands where pet owners get to discover the latest pet products and enjoy exclusive deals. There’ll be some fun activities in store to keep things lively. For the entrance fee, it’s RM5 per adult but it’s free for children under 12 years and senior citizens aged 60 and above. Tickets can be purchased at the counter on event day.

Pesta Muda Mudi 2.0 | 30 May-2 June | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Muda Mudi returns with more exciting fashion, food, and handicraft vendors to check out. Some confirmed vendors are Eveseitch, Kopi Saigon Cyberjaya, and Saudagar Aiman Perfume Dubai & Bukhoor. There’ll be live performances and other activities in store as well.

Mamma Mia! Disco Anniversary | 31 May | The Record Speakeasy | 6pm onwards | No cover charge

Super Trouper duo DJ Krizz Katriel and Mirage will be leading the crowd in celebration of Mamma Mia Disco Anniversary. Expect non-stop bangers, high notes, and dancefloor delirium. If you’re interested, it’s best to book a table by sending The Record Speakeasy a DM or Whatsapp them at +60172980841.

Comic Art Festival KL | 31 May-1 June | Fahrenheit88 | 10am onwards | RM15 for 2 days

Come support your favourite artists at the Comic Art Festival (CAFKL) held in Fahrenheit88 this weekend. The entry fee with the CAFKL Passport is only RM15 and valid for two days. The Passport can be purchased at the event entrance.

Harvest Fest | 31 May-1 June | REXKL | 12pm-8pm | Free public event

The Harvest Festival Pop-up at REXKL brings the spirit of Borneo to the heart of KL by celebrating culture, community, and craft. Here, visitors get to browse and discover indigenous arts, handmade goods, tattoos, and traditional designs.

Brickfest 2025 | Until 21 Sept 2025 | Legoland Malaysia | Ticketed event

Brickfest 2025, the ultimate Lego festival, brings four months of non-stop fun, creativity, and celebration. The festival is an exciting playground of creativity where visitors get to take part in park-wide missions, join themed builds, meet Lego characters, and compete from home through the #BrickFestHomeChallenge.

With the BrickFest Pass, visitors get to collect stamps and redeem exclusive Lego goodies, and unlock interactive park-wide missions. Try spotting the I Love MY Legoland Big Build installation too!

To get your tickets, head over to Legoland’s website here.

