Zizan Razak Is First Malaysian Ambassador For G-Shock

G-Shock announced actor Zizan Razak as its official brand ambassador in Malaysia during the launch at Dadi Cinema, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

As the first Malaysian ambassador for G-Shock, the collaboration continues the brand’s mission to unite the bold communities of Fashion, Art, Music, and Sports (FAMS) under one tough, expressive roof.

Hailing from Dungun, Terengganu, Zizan rose to fame through Raja Lawak and Maharaja Lawak before going on to win Super Spontan and Super Spontan All Stars, which cemented him in the local comedy scene.

Zizan Razak is the first Malaysian ambassador for G-Shock.

Not one to back down from a creative challenge, he starred in hit films like Polis Evo, Mael Lambong, and Aband Long Fadil. His love for motorsports also led him to compete in the 2024 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia.

Yuki Mutsui, the Managing Director of Casio Malaysia, shared that it was a clear cut and confident decision to have Zizan as the brand ambassador since his journey reflects G-Shock’s Never Give Up spirit and its passion for constant reinvention.

SJ Ong, the Executive Director of Marco Corporation, the distributor of Casio G-Shock Malaysia, said the partnership with Zizan gives voice to local talents and shows the company’s commitment to grow G-Shock in the Southeast Asia region.

Meanwhile, Shingo Yamaga, the Managing Director of Casio Singapore, shared that Asia is filled with young people with passion, energy, and creativity. However, those ‘’values’’ are often tied to tiredness and they want to change that narrative.

He believes that toughness isn’t cold or silent but being true to who you are and channeling the strength to keep going when times are hard.

Zizan Razak kicks off his ambassadorship with the G-SHOCK 6900 series-an icon in the world of tough watches. With its bold front button and triple graph dial, the 6900 changed the game when it launched in 1995. Now, 30 years on, it continues to lead the way in durability, self-expression, and fearless design

From left to right: Eric Lim, Assistant General Manager of Marco Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd; SJ Ong, Executive Director of Marco Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd; Zizan Razak, G-SHOCK Brand Ambassador; Shingo Yamaga, Managing Director of Casio Singapore; Yuki Mutsui, Managing Director of Casio Malaysia; Tomoaki Nakamura, General Manager, Timepiece Division Casio Singapore.

From fan to frontman – G-Shock gig shocked Zizan Razak

When Zizan was asked to share his thoughts on being chosen as the ambassador, he admitted on stage that he was still in disbelief and speechless. The longtime G-Shock fan added that it still felt like a dream.

Zizan shared he has always worn G-Shock watches for daily wear and even to movie sets for filming before becoming the official ambassador. During the event, he brought his watch collection to share his favourite pieces with the audience.

“People call me Power Rangers,” he joked while pulling out his colourful G-Shock watches of all colours, including a bright pink one which is one of his standout favourites.

Zizan Razak posing with his beloved G-Shock collection.

Zizan revealed that his watches had appeared in movies like Hantu Kapcai and Polis Evo 3. He didn’t think much about it but was pleasantly surprised when fans would approach him to say they bought the watch because they saw him wear it in his movies.

He added that being a G-Shock fan is about fostering community, pointing out how people who didn’t recognise him abroad have asked where he got his watches from and it sparked a conversation.

He believes in G-Shock’s tough spirit and shared that toughness is multi dimensional as it requires not only physical but mental strength.

