It’s ‘’All Play All Day’’ At Pavilion Bukit Jalil With Mattel Until 8 June

With the school holidays rolling up, Pavilion Bukit Jalil has prepared a fun-filled adventure featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, and more specially for the family in conjunction with Mattel’s 80th anniversary celebration.

Running until 8 June 2025, the centre court is transformed into an immersive playzone featuring exciting challenges, photo spots, and a special ride for a memorable day out for kids and grown-ups alike.

In the Barbie Zone, visitors get to experience a 360-degree photo booth to live out their runway dreams and dive into a pink bubble pool next to Barbie’s iconic convertible.

Meanwhile, families can compete to see who can send their die-cast cars the furthest on the loop tracks at the Hot Wheels Zone. There’s also the T-Rex Smasher course which tests speed and precision for a second round of friendly competition.

There’s also special corners for the younger children as well such as the Thomas & Friends Zone where they can match their favourite engine characters and hop on a real-life Thomas train ride around the mall.

The older kids would enjoy the more relaxing games like oversized versions of the Scrabble, UNO, and Pictionary at the Mattel All Games Zone.

Adding more to the fun are the weekend challenges such as Hot Wheels Crash Out and Fisher-Price Shape Sorter competitions.

Children can also collect stamp-chops in a special activity passport by completing five mission throughout the event and redeem a spin at the gashapon machine for surprise Mattel goodies.

Are there anything for the adults? Of course! Shoppers who spend RM60 and above on Mattel products will receive exclusive 80th anniversary merchandise, including limited-edition insulated jars and collectable puffy stickers.

Additionally, those who spend RM150 mall wide in a single receipt can redeem a special treat, choosing either a Barbie Surprise Lollipop or a Hot Wheels Blind Box, while stocks last.

Mattel’s 80th anniversary celebration & All Play All Day

Date: Until 8 June 2025

Time: 10am-10pm

Free entry

