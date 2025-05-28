Why Do Some Kids Smell Bad? Tiktok Doc Kenneth Wong Explains

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As we all know, kids have an endless supply of energy. They can spend hours just playing around and always end up drenched in sweat.

People often assume kids smell bad because of all the sweating from running and playing. But apparently, if adults did the same, they wouldn’t smell as bad.

Kids tend to release stronger smell.

Wanna know why?

Interestingly, there’s a scientific reason behind this.

A medical doctor who always shares health tips on Tiktok recently explained that it has something to do with hormones and bacteria.

Dr Kenneth Wong (@dr.kennethwongcf), starts by explaining that there are two main types of sweat glands inside our skin, which are called aprocrine and eccrine.

While both are responsible for producing sweat, the aprocrine glands are the ones that usually cause body odor.

Dr Wong said as children grow – typically around the age of 8 to 9 years old – the hormones in their body start to activate these aprocrine glands and once active, they produce a thicker type of sweat that contains fat and protein.

So what makes them smell bad?

He further explained that our skin is naturally covered in bacteria and these bacteria normally break down sweat on the skin, resulting in body odour.

Since children’s sweat become thicker as the glands activate, their body tend to produce stronger smell.

The solution for this problem is simple.

Dr Wong advises parents to get their children to shower immediately after coming back from school or after physical activities to wash away sweat and bacteria before the smell develops.

