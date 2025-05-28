BMW Motorrad Malaysia Announces The Official Pricing For The All-New BMW R 1300 GSAdventure

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

BMW Motorrad Malaysia today announces the official pricing of the All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. First unveiled at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, the latest generation of the iconic adventure motorcycle is now available at all authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide, priced from RM148,500.00.

The All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure marks a bold new chapter in the GS legacy, engineered to deliver unmatched performance, versatility, and touring comfort both on and off the road.

With a completely redesigned engine, chassis, bodywork, and storage concept, the new generation GS Adventure sets a new benchmark for long distance touring.

Merging cutting-edge technology and legendary BMW Motorrad engineering, the All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure ensures an exceptional riding experience across any landscape and distance, while staying true to its iconic role as the ultimate companion for adventurous riders.

Financial Services – All In, Simply Smart

With the Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, ownership of the All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure starts from RM 2,078 per month, respectively (based on the Straight Line Financing estimates of an 90% loan on a 7-year tenure).

The recommended retail price (on the road, with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s All-New 3-Year Warranty and 3-Year Roadside Assistance Programmes, without insurance) for the All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is:

The All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Racing Red: RM 148,500.00

RM 148,500.00 The All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Triple Black: RM 153,500.00

RM 153,500.00 The All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Style GS Trophy: RM 153,500.00

RM 153,500.00 The All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Option 719 Karakorum: RM 164,500.00

Customers may contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer or visit the BMW Motorrad Malaysia website to learn more on the All-New BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

