Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Summer 2025 Collection Puts A Cheeky Smile & Grin On Clothes

Uniqlo brings a splash of British charm to Malaysia with the launch of the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Summer 2025 “T-Shirt Shop” collection. This is the global apparel retailer’s second time collaborating with the renowned British designer Anya Hindmarch, the previous collaboration being the Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

The collection features Uniqlo’s LifeWear philosophy of functionality and comfort, and Anya Hindmarch’s playful stitching and her signature eye motifs. The combination results in a fun collection of T-shirts and tank tops featuring stitched eyes peeking out from corners or pockets and unique zigzag stitching.

The “T-Shirt Shop” collection is comprised of five codenamed T-Shirts. The women’s lineup is made up of four styles:

T1BOXY (Boxy T) – The Boxy T is a looser, boyfriend-style fit that’s made in high-quality cotton that comfortably skims rather than clings to the body. The sleeves are slightly longer and looser than the Classic. The Boxy T pairs well with jeans.

T2CLASSIC – The Classic is made from a lighter, softer cotton slub which gives a neat fitting and non-bulky look. The t-shirt sports a shorter sleeve and a slightly lower neckline, making it perfect as a gym t-shirt or daily wear.

T3SLEEVELESS – The Sleeveless t-shirt is loose fitting and ideal under a jacket or on its own on warm days. It’s also made out of high-quality cotton.

T4TANK – The Tank features a fitted style made in ribbed cotton without too much cling. The shape is based on a menswear style with a slight racer back. It’s also great to be worn in the gym, to sleep, or daily wear on hot days.

KT1EASY – This collection of shirts are made for children so it’s simply constructed and built for play. There are more fun details in this collection featuring different ‘’smiley’’ faces peeking from the corner or top of pockets. While the other collections sport white, grey, and black colours, the KT1EASY comes in olive green as well.

Square Pouch

Additionally, the collection comes with a selection of Square Pouches with the iconic eyes. Available in large and small sizes, the pouches are washable and perfect as packing cubes.

The Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection will be available in stores starting on Friday, 30 May.

