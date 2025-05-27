Mini Figurines In George Town Scare Some, Impress Some

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last year, Spanish artist Isaac Cordal installed several small sculptures around George Town during the George Town Festival. The tiny figurines are collectively known as the Cement Eclipses and stand at 17cm to 20cm tall.

Other than encouraging people to discover the city, the figurines’ solitary and pensive existence aim to get people to reflect on the emotional weight and societal pressures experienced by society. Some sculptures depict happy emotions as well.

A family who spoke to The Star said the sculptures helped them discuss about different feelings and expressions with their young children.

The human-like sculptures are small and discreetly hidden in corners. They’re only noticeable once people spot them.

Like all pieces of art, the sculptures drew mixed responses and opinions among the public. While some enjoyed trying to spot the sculptures and appreciate the intention of the artist, some find the artpieces spooky.

Malaysians are still pretty much a superstitious lot so it’s understandable that some feel creeped out by the tiny figures peering from above.

Additionally, some find the sculptures standing close to the edge give off a whole different messaging that could trigger a mental health breakdown like suicidal ideation.

Generally, most people in the comments prefer happier art pieces but a small number of people explained that there are many happy art pieces that could be found in George Town. They feel art pieces that evoke different emotions should be given space as well.

They shared that Cordal’s sculptures are small and art pieces should also draw out a different emotion other than euphoria.

In other words, art pieces give everyone an opportunity to reflect and think, and sometimes it’s ok if it brings forth uncomfortable emotions.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

