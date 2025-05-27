Expanding TikTok’s Mental Health Education Fund And Well-Being Features

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok, the leading platform for short-form video, recently launched new initiatives to champion well-being and enhance reliable mental health information within its platform through in-app guided meditation exercises for its users and expansions to its Mental Health Education Fund.

Bringing In-App Meditation To Our Entire Community

Earlier in March, TikTok unveiled an updated series of family pairing features, giving parents additional tools to set customizable limits for their individual family needs. These additional features were complemented by a feature test to encourage young people to switch off at night.

Should a teen decide to use TikTok after 10pm, their For You feed will be interrupted by a guided meditation exercise, helping them wind down for the night. If a teen decides to spend additional time on TikTok after the first reminder, a second, harder to dismiss, full-screen prompt will be shown on the screen.

The feature test saw positive results, as 98% of teens on TikTok continued to keep the meditation experience switched on. With this, and further research suggesting that mindful meditation can improve sleep quality among people of all ages, TikTok will introduce the feature to all its users, regardless of their age.

Users can now turn on Sleep Hours alongside existing digital wellness features such as Screen Time Limits and customize its settings from the Screen Time settings page.

TikTok Mental Health Education Fund and Wellbeing features.

Launching the 2025 Mental Health Media Education Fund

In addition, TikTok unveils a US$2.3 million donation in ad credits to 31 mental health organisations in 22 countries around the world as part of its Mental Health Education Fund. In combination with training provided by TikTok, this funding helps these organizations create even more informative and engaging mental health content for audiences globally.

The TikTok Mental Health Education Fund was launched in 2023 to support organisations in creating authoritative, engaging and uplifting mental health content.

Since its launch, the Fund has helped organisations gain more than 173 million impressions on their content, more than 600,000 new followers for their accounts, prompted more than 200,000 web visits, and helped recruit 486 new volunteers, thanks to a combined $7.3 million in donations.

By bringing guided meditation to everyone on TikTok, and further supporting the work of mental health organizations around the world, TikTok continues to demonstrate the positive power of the TikTok community. Whether it be through #GivingSzn charity drives , STEM feed learning moments, or responding to AMBER alerts to help recover missing children.

These efforts reflect TikTok’s ongoing commitment to online safety and digital well-being. The global platform will continue to develop its features with help and feedback from parents, guardians and experts, striving to empower families with the tools they need to foster responsible digital habits while ensuring a safer and more positive experience for young users.

For more information regarding TikTok’s commitments to user safety, please click here.

READ MORE: New Ways TikTok Supports Parents & Helps Teens Build Balanced Digital Habits

READ MORE: Need Help Staying Mindful & Demure Online Like A True Malaysian? Try #ThinkTwice!

READ MORE: Millions Of Malaysians Inspired To #ThinkTwice With TikTok

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.