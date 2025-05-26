History In A Glass: America’s Oldest Distilling Traditions Land In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The legendary Sazerac Company, keeper of some of America’s most coveted bourbon traditions, is officially rolling out its full portfolio in the Malaysian market.

Through local powerhouse Single & Available, the historic New Orleans-based spirits maker brings centuries-old craftsmanship to Southeast Asian shores.

The introduction couldn’t be more perfectly staged than at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s Living Room, where industry insiders got their first official taste of what’s been making bourbon aficionados weak in the knees for generations.

Bottled at 45% ABV, the iconic Sazerac Rye Whiskey leads the charge.

It carries the legacy of the famous Sazerac cocktail, which was born in New Orleans.

This spicy, complex rye whiskey, with its distinctive candied citrus and vanilla notes, is a testament to America’s oldest distilling traditions and remains an essential component in classic cocktails.

Kentucky’s Bourbon Legacy

Following closely is Buffalo Trace Bourbon, produced at America’s oldest continuously operating distillery.

Bottled at an approachable 40% ABV, this flagship bourbon brings rich waves of vanilla, toffee, and candied fruit, backed by gentle spices.

With over 200 years of distilling heritage and countless awards, it represents the cornerstone of the Buffalo Trace Distillery’s remarkable portfolio.

The 1792 Small Batch Bourbon, named for the year Kentucky joined the United States, offers a more robust experience at 46.85% ABV.

Its higher rye content delivers a complex character that bourbon enthusiasts will appreciate. Its distinctive tall-shouldered bottle presents deep notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak.

This expression perfectly bridges the gap between everyday bourbon and premium sipping whiskey.

Mastering American Whiskey Heritage

The prestigious Eagle Rare 10 Year Old, bottled at 45% ABV, completes the quartet.

This highly sought-after bourbon, aged for a minimum of 10 years, showcases the pinnacle of Buffalo Trace’s craftsmanship.

Its complex profile of almond, orange peel, honey, and leather notes has earned it numerous accolades, including multiple Double Gold medals at major competitions.

The two-hour session was an intimate deep dive into these premium offerings, giving attendees a comprehensive introduction to American whiskey craftsmanship.

From the spiciness of rye to the sweetness of bourbon, each expression tells its own story of American distilling heritage.

A New Chapter in Malaysian Mixology

For trade partners and media representatives lucky enough to secure an invitation, this exclusive first look represents more than just new additions to their portfolio – it’s access to some of the most storied brands in the spirits world, each bringing its own legacy to Malaysian shores.

As Malaysia’s craft cocktail scene evolves, Sazerac’s arrival couldn’t be better timed.

From high-end bars to premium retailers, these spirits promise to bring a touch of New Orleans magic to Malaysia’s drinking culture.

While the W Hotel launch may be exclusive, the real celebration will be knowing that these legendary bottles will soon be available at Malaysia’s finest establishments.

The spirits are coming – and they’re bringing two centuries of American heritage with them.

Essential Bitters: The Soul of Classic Cocktails

The Sazerac portfolio’s Malaysian debut wouldn’t be complete without introducing two essential cocktail components.

In the bustling French Quarter of 1832 New Orleans, Antoine Amédée Peychaud, a recent arrival from San Domingo (now Haiti), began crafting what would become one of cocktail history’s most influential creations in his humble apothecary.

His special blend of botanicals, now known worldwide as Peychaud’s Bitters, started as a zesty addition to his pharmacy’s elixirs but grew to become an essential ingredient in the legendary Sazerac cocktail.

Decades later, across the cocktail landscape, Gary Regan would develop his legacy with Regans’ Orange Bitters, creating a precise balance of citrus peel and herbal notes that would become a cornerstone of classic and modern mixology.

Today, these two distinctive bitters—each with its own character—Peychaud’s with its liquorice and saffron notes and Regans’ with its citrus-forward profile and ginger-like finish continue to be indispensable tools in crafting sophisticated cocktails worldwide.

Where Tequila Meets Bourbon

Meanwhile, deep in the heart of Mexico, Corazón Tequila tells a fascinating story of two worlds coming together.

It begins with their Blanco – pure and honest, like capturing sunshine in a bottle.

Here, the blue agave speaks for itself, untouched and unaltered, sharing its natural sweetness and character just as nature intended.

But the story gets even more interesting. Imagine taking this pristine tequila and letting it rest in barrels that once cradled some of Kentucky’s finest bourbon.

That’s precisely what happens with Corazón’s Reposado and Añejo expressions: these special barrels, fresh from Buffalo Trace Distillery, add their own whispers of American oak and bourbon heritage to Mexico’s beloved spirit.

Completing this Mexican journey is Los Vecinos del Campo mezcal, crafted from carefully selected wild and cultivated agave varieties, offering a traditional taste of Oaxaca’s rich mezcal heritage.

Think of it as a limited-edition masterpiece where Mexico’s finest tequila and Mezcal meets America’s most treasured whiskey barrels.

Each bottle tells a unique tale, having rested in barrels that once held Buffalo Trace’s most prestigious whiskeys.

Crafting Caribbean’s Finest: From Myers’s to Jung & Wulff

Following the distinguished spirits mentioned earlier, the historic Myers’s Original Dark Rum from Jamaica, crafted since 1879 using pure Jamaican sugarcane juice, brings over 140 years of heritage to the portfolio.

Take a sip, and you’ll discover why this rum has stood the test of time- it’s like biting into a chocolate-covered caramel, with tobacco hints reminding you of an old wooden cigar box.

Hidden beneath these bold flavours are subtle whispers of sweet raisins and fresh figs – all coming together in perfect harmony thanks to patient ageing in white oak barrels.

But the Caribbean’s rum story doesn’t end there. Jung & Wulff have crafted three distinct chapters from three different islands.

Trinidad’s smooth and sophisticated character, Guyana’s mysterious and complex personality, and Barbados’s rich, full-bodied charm.

Each is carefully crafted at 43% ABV, striking the perfect balance between strength and flavour.

From Myers’s time-honoured Jamaican traditions to Jung & Wulff’s modern approach, these rums complete the picture of Caribbean craftsmanship.

