When Irresponsibility Puts Animals In Harm’s Way – Stray Cat In Kuala Besut Pays The Price

A heartbreaking video from TikTok has sparked outrage and reflection after a stray cat was found injured by a fishing hook left behind at a beach in Kuala Besut.

Fishing is often seen as a peaceful, nature-filled activity—but it can turn harmful when anglers fail to clean up after themselves.

Discarded items like hooks, fishing lines, bait containers, and plastic packaging might seem small, but they pose serious threats to wildlife.

Animals can become entangled or mistake the trash for food, leading to injury or even death.

In this case, a poor stray cat became a victim. The video, recorded by a fisherman in the area, showed the cat meowing in pain with a fishing hook pierced through its lower lip—seemingly pleading for help.

It was clear the injury made it difficult for the cat to eat or move comfortably.

Thankfully, in a follow-up video, the same man was able to carefully remove the hook, bringing relief to the injured animal.

He even offered the cat some food, showing compassion when it was most needed.

The videos quickly went viral, with netizens expressing their sadness over the cat’s suffering and frustration at the irresponsibility that caused it.

Many also praised the fisherman for his kind and humane response.

This incident serves as a powerful reminder: always dispose of fishing gear and waste properly.

A moment of carelessness can cause great pain to innocent animals. Let’s fish responsibly—and protect the nature we love.

