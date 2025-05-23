Watsons Malaysia Introduces The All-New 45+ Members Club

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Watsons Malaysia continues to champion holistic well-being with the official launch of the Watsons 45+ Members Club, a specially curated program offering exclusive health and lifestyle benefits for individuals aged 45 and above. This initiative supports the national agenda of promoting active ageing and improving the quality of life for mature adults as Malaysia enters the demographic phase of an ageing population.

Malaysia is now officially an ageing nation, with the proportion of citizens aged 60 and above projected to reach 15.3% by 2030. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the percentage of Malaysians aged 65 and above is expected to rise significantly from 8.1% in 2024 to 14.5% by 2040. In response to this shift, Watsons’ recognises the increasing importance of preventive healthcare, accessible wellness resources, and a proactive approach to ageing.

“Turning 45 and beyond is not about slowing down, it’s about stepping into a new, empowered chapter of life. At this stage, health and self-care become even more important, and Watsons is proud to be a supportive partner through the Watsons 45+ Members Club. Staying physically active, engaging in mental challenges, fostering social connections, and maintaining emotional well-being are all keys to a fulfilling life. This club is our way of saying, “You deserve to stay fit, fabulous & thriving every day”, said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.

The Watsons 45+ Members Club offers a host of tailored benefits designed to support members in their wellness journey. Watsons members reaching the age of 45 will automatically be upgraded to the Watsons 45+ Member Club on their birthday month.

“As a member, you will receive an attractive welcome pack that includes discount vouchers, health and beauty product samples, and a specially curated lifestyle magazine filled with tips on health product info, great health tips, food recipes and more. Members will also enjoy a 5% discount on a wide range of vitamins and supplements, as well as two complimentary health checks each year to help monitor their well-being,” said Danny Hoh, COO of Watsons Malaysia.

In addition, the club offers monthly health promotions, an exclusive e-stamp programme to redeem premium gifts, and access to special partner deals tailored to the needs of the 45+ community. Members will also be invited to exclusive workshops and wellness events and will receive a monthly newsletter filled with lifestyle tips, health advice, and the latest trends to help them live well and age with confidence.

To celebrate the launch, Watsons Malaysia hosted a Pickleball session, giving members a fun way to stay active and connected. Guests also gained valuable health tips on navigating life’s changes with confidence and enjoyed free health checks, including cholesterol and glucose.

This initiative echoes Watsons Malaysia’s long-standing mission to be a trusted health and beauty destination for all Malaysians. From skincare and nutrition to mental wellness and physical activity, the Watsons 45+ Members Club provides a holistic platform that encourages members to live well and age vibrantly. Watsons invites all Malaysians aged 45 and above to join the club and enjoy a healthier, more confident journey forward.

To sign up or learn more, visit your nearest Watsons store or log on to Watsons here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.