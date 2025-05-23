Malaysia’s Paddle-Sports Boom: Preventing The Pain, Keeping The Gain

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Consultant sports physician Dr. Mohanakumar Kalimuthu has been noticing a trend.

As Malaysia rides the wave of paddle sports enthusiasm – from tennis to the addictive newcomer pickleball – his clinic has become something of a confessional for weekend warriors nursing that telltale outer elbow pain.

It starts innocently enough, he explains.

You’re having the time of your life on the court, maybe showing off that killer serve you’ve been practising. Then one morning, you can’t lift your coffee cup without wincing.

Welcome to the world of tennis elbow, or as the white coats call it, Lateral Epicondylitis.

Despite its posh name, there’s nothing exclusive about this uninvited guest.

That nagging pain on the outside of your elbow isn’t just bothering the tennis elite – it’s becoming the unofficial mascot of Malaysia’s growing paddle sports scene.

The anatomy behind your serve struggles. (Pix: Columbia Asia Hospital)

The Equal Opportunity Troublemaker

You don’t need to be the next Roger Federer to join this not-so-exclusive club.

That IT professional clicking away at their desk? Check.

The mechanic with their trusty wrench? Yep. Even that friend who’s obsessed with their new air fryer isn’t immune.

The common thread? Repetitive motion that puts stress on those forearm muscles.

Think of your forearm muscles as rubber bands attached to your elbow.

Every time you grip, twist, or swing, these bands pull on their attachment point.

When Your Elbow Says ‘Enough’

Do it often enough without proper technique or rest, and boom – you’ve got yourself a case of angry tendons.

It’s like repeating your favourite song until the speakers start to crackle.

But before you put your paddle up for sale on Carousell, here’s the silver lining: tennis elbow usually heals on its own with the right care.

From old-school ice packs to fancy treatments like shock-wave therapy, there’s a whole menu of options to get you back in the game.

Dr. Mohanakumar’s pro tips:

Master proper technique (your elbow will thank you later)

Give yourself rest days (yes, even if you’re on a winning streak)

Stretch and strengthen those forearms

Listen to your body (if it’s screaming, maybe skip that marathon match)

Based in Seremban, Dr. Mohanakumar is part of the specialists at Columbia Asia Hospital. (Pix: Columbia Asia Hospital)

Smart Play, Stronger Tomorrow

As Malaysia’s love affair with paddle sports continues to grow, remember that your elbow isn’t designed to be a hero.

Whether you’re smashing it on the pickleball court or serving aces in tennis, a little prevention goes a long way.

And if you do find yourself in the tennis elbow club, don’t worry—you’re in good company.

Just make sure to seek help early before that morning coffee becomes a daily challenge of will versus pain.

After all, as Dr. Mohanakumar reminds us, the goal isn’t just to play hard – it’s to play smart and live to serve another day.

