Watsons Unveils New & Improved Target Pro By Watsons Serum Line: Smarter Skincare That Targets, Treats & Transforms

Watsons Malaysia proudly introduces the newly upgraded Target Pro by Watsons, a science-backed skincare range from Japan designed to tackle specific skin concerns with precision and care. Now with a refreshed look and enhanced formulations, the Target Pro line continues to deliver visible results through innovative ingredients led by the breakthrough S7ABELIX, known for strengthening the skin barrier and improving nutrient absorption for healthier, more resilient skin.

This new chapter of Target Pro by Watsons features seven dermatologically tested serums, each thoughtfully formulated to support your skin’s unique journey. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, dullness, ageing, or sensitivity, there’s a targeted solution to help you achieve your skincare goals.

Among the highlights is the Vitamin C 15% Concentrated Serum, now reformulated with a 1.5x boost of vitamin C to increase skin radiance by up to 35%, helping users achieve a more even and glowing complexion over time. Its potent yet gentle formula makes it suitable even for sensitive skin types.

Adding to the excitement is the debut of the Granactive Retinoid 1% Concentrated Serum, specially created to combat the early signs of ageing. With consistent use, this powerhouse serum helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness, with visible improvements in as little as three days. For optimal results, users can pair Vitamin C 15% in the morning with Granactive Retinoid 1% at night, offering a dynamic routine that brightens by day and renews by night.

Each serum can be used on its own or layered based on your skincare needs, offering a personalized, buildable skincare routine that adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you want to calm, hydrate, brighten, or smooth your skin, Target Pro by Watsons empowers you to take control of your skincare journey with confidence.

To celebrate this exciting relaunch, Watsons will host the Target Pro by Watsons Concourse Event at The Exchange TRX Mall from 19 to 25 May 2025. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive promotions and help visitors explore the full range of Target Pro serums.

With its modern redesign, smarter formulations, and tailored solutions, the new Target Pro by Watsons marks a new era of accessible, effective skincare. It’s time to elevate your routine with serums that not only target skin concerns but also treat and transform from the inside out.

To discover more about the new Target Pro by Watsons range, visit your nearest Watsons store or explore the collection online here.

