[Photos] The Music Run: Running Is Better When You’re Dancing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Picture thousands of runners in black T-shirts with neon green accents flooding the iconic Bukit Jalil National Stadium, not for football but for something entirely different—a fusion of music festival and fun run that has been getting Malaysians moving for a decade.

What started as a unique concept by Fresh Events Asia has evolved into a global phenomenon.

Forty events worldwide—28 of them across Asia—have brought together over 350,000 runners in a music-fuelled experience that defies traditional fitness conventions.

The Music Run’s 10th anniversary celebration last Saturday (17 May) wasn’t your typical running event. Instead of the usual serious faces and competitive atmosphere, participants were greeted with pulsating beats, entertainment stations, and a festival-like atmosphere.

The event has become a beacon for Gen Z and Millennials seeking more than just exercise—they’re after an experience that combines wellness with pure entertainment.

“Ten years ago, we set out to create something unique, a run focused not on time and competition, but on celebrating music and fitness,” reflects Jeffrey Ross, General Manager of Fresh Events Asia.

Its success is deeply rooted in how rhythm and movement unite people and inspire positive energy among our runners.

10 Years Of Moving To The Beat

The 5km route, aptly named the “Sound Track,” was lined with speakers pumping out music that kept 15,000 runners moving to the beat.

From the images, you can see how the event transformed day to night, starting with hydration stations offering 100 PLUS and ending with an electric evening atmosphere where the stadium came alive with a spectacular light show.

What sets The Music Run apart is its commitment to creating a safe, alcohol-free, and inclusive space for all.

This dedication has built a loyal fan base, with participants eagerly returning year after year.

Bukit Jalil Stadium’s yellow and orange seats provided a striking backdrop to the sea of green lights from participants’ accessories, symbolising the community’s unity and energy.

The celebration peaked with live performances, including R&B artist Alex Ungku and pop sensation Claudia Tan, before DJ Blink took control of the decks, turning the stadium into Malaysia’s biggest outdoor dance floor.

Pyrotechnics light up the night sky while thousands of green light sticks wave in unison to the music, embodying the perfect blend of fitness and festival that has made The Music Run a decade-long success story.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.