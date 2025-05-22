MG Motor Malaysia Announces MGS5 EV Pricing from Just RM109,900 With Exclusive Launch Savings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MG Motor Malaysia has officially revealed the pricing of its all-new MGS5 EV, a bold and practical B-segment electric SUV. Offered in two variants and across two battery capacities, prices start at RM115,900 for the 49kWh MGS5 EV COM, RM125,900 for the 62kWh MGS5 EV COM Long Range, and RM135,900 for the top-of-the-line 62kWh MGS5 EV LUX Long Range.

In conjunction with its launch and MG’s 1st anniversary celebration in Malaysia, MG Motor Malaysia is extending an exclusive early access offer to the first 500 buyers. Customers will enjoy RM6,000 in savings, bringing the starting price to just RM109,900. To further enhance convenience, each eligible customer will also receive a complimentary 7kW Wallbox AC charger for easy home charging.

“With the official pricing now revealed, the MGS5 EV represents one of the best value propositions in the electric SUV segment. It’s not just about affordability, it’s about delivering advanced EV technology, spacious design, and premium features at a highly accessible price point,” said Emory QiFeng, Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia. “We’re excited to offer Malaysian customers a compelling EV choice that doesn’t compromise on performance, practicality, or style.”

The MGS5 EV is available in five sophisticated colours – Artic White, Monument Silver, Camden Grey, Dynamic Red, and Elegant Latte 1 offering Malaysian customers a modern EV choice that reflects both personal style and driving confidence.

Comprehensive MGS5 EV Warranty Package and Buyers’ Package

7-year or 150,000km Mileage Vehicle Warranty

8-year or 180,000km Mileage High-Voltage Battery Pack

8-year or 160,000km Mileage Drive Motor and Motor Control Unit

Complimentary 7kW Wallbox Charger

The All-New MGS5 EV Price Announcement

The MSRP price (before registration fees, without insurance) for the all-new MGS5 EV are:

MGS5 EV COM: RM115,900

MGS5 EV COM Long Range: RM125,900

MGS5 EV LUX Long Range: RM135,900

MGS5 EV Variants and Performance

The MGS5 EV will be available in two variants – COM and LUX. The COM variant offers a choice of either a 49kWh or 62kWh battery delivering up to 340km and 430km of WLTP range, respectively. The 62kWh battery is standard in the LUX variant which also provides up to 430km of range. All variants deliver 170PS and 250Nm of torque via a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration, currently the only one in its segment and come equipped with 7kW AC charging capabilities.

Exclusive to the LUX variant, DC fast charging of up to 150kW enables 10 to 80 percent charge in just 26 minutes. It also enhances the driving experience with premium features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leather-fabric seats with perforated MG logos, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated leather steering wheel, wireless phone charging pad, six premium speakers, a powered tailgate, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Across the board, the MGS5 EV features LED headlamps with ‘Racing Flag’ themed DRLs and MG’s signature Arch Taillights with the same distinctive motif. Additional highlights include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.8-inch central infotainment touchscreen with voice command, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and MG’s iSMART connectivity system. Boot space is generous, offering up to 1,441 litres including the underfloor compartment.

Designed with an ultra-thin Horizontal Battery Layout, the MGS5 EV maximises cabin space while maintaining a low centre of gravity setting a new benchmark in its segment. Its advanced adaptive pressure control system minimises battery cell expansion enhancing both safety and battery longevity.

Test Drive the MGS5 EV and More at MG’s Mid Valley Megamall Roadshow

Customers and fans can get behind the wheel of the all-new MGS5 EV at the MG Motor Malaysia “Dare to Love” Roadshow happening now at Centre Court, Ground Floor, Mid Valley Megamall from 20 to 25 May 2025. This marks the second opportunity for the public to test drive the MGS5 EV following its showcase debut at Malaysia Autoshow 2025.

During the event, the MGS5 EV will be available from as low as RM109,900 for the 49kWh MGS5 EV COM, RM119,900 for the 62kWh MGS5 EV COM Long Range and RM129,900 for the 62kWh MGS5 EV LUX Long Range — all reflecting the RM6,000 exclusive launch savings.

MG will also be showcasing its full lineup including the MG5, MG4, MG HS, and the world’s first all-electric soft-top roadster the MG Cyberster. Test drives will be available for the MG5, MG4, MG HS, and MGS5 EV.

Customers who place a booking on the MG Cyberster during the roadshow will receive a one-year unlimited charging package with JomCharge featuring AutoCharge functionality, a Complimentary 7kW Wallbox AC Charger 3 , and an exclusive limited-edition MG Cyberster Diecast Model.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy a RM5,000 rebate on the MG5 and MG HS or opt for flexible ownership plans for the MG4 with monthly instalments starting from just RM974.

