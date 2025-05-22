Don’t Be A Spoiler Bandit! Moviegoers Called Out For Sharing Clips Of Ejen Ali The Movie 2

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine waiting months to watch Ejen Ali The Movie 2 on the big screen, only to have the thrill ruined by pirated clips circulating online just days before the official premiere.

That’s the reality for some fans, thanks to irresponsible individuals who leaked scenes on social media.

It’s a buzzkill – knowing twists and turns before they unfold on screen takes away the joy of experiencing a story fresh and unspoiled.

That’s exactly why cinemas strictly prohibit any form of recording during screenings.

Netizens Slam Piracy

One concerned Twitter user, @aidi_ezzhar, didn’t hold back after discovering someone had posted illegally recorded clips of Ejen Ali on TikTok.

“Not only did he record it, he shamelessly shared it online too,” he wrote, calling for legal action against those who post film clips and damage the local movie industry.

The original TikTok videos have since been taken down, but the damage is done.

Although Ejen Ali The Movie 2 officially hits cinemas today (22 May), early screenings began two days ago—likely when the pirated clips were recorded.

Enough with the spoilers!

To help stop further leaks, TV3 Malaysia is urging everyone to report any social media pages sharing unauthorised content from the film.

The network has posted a Google Form on its official Twitter page to make reporting quick and easy.

Let’s support our local filmmakers and keep the cinema experience spoiler-free. Report, don’t repost!

