Risky Move – Motorcyclist Clears Hazard From North-South Expressway

Driving on a highway demands full attention and quick decision-making, as road users are constantly exposed to potential dangers.

One of these risks includes unexpected obstacles on the road.

A recent video circulating on TikTok captures a motorcyclist performing a courageous, albeit dangerous, act of public service by removing a foreign object from the middle of the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

In the video, the rider is seen pulling over to the shoulder after spotting a strange object in the middle of the highway.

Concerned for the safety of others, he carefully waited for the road to clear before crossing to retrieve what appeared to be an electrical cable.

Due to heavy traffic, the rider had to wait a while before he could safely make his way back to the side of the road.

But his efforts didn’t stop there. He also noticed an aluminium plate lying in the emergency lane and took the initiative to remove that as well.

While his actions were undoubtedly well-intentioned, the situation was extremely risky. Vehicles were speeding by, and one wrong move could have led to a tragic outcome.

Fortunately, the motorcyclist managed to complete the task safely.

So, what should you do in such a situation?

While many Malaysians are naturally inclined to help, it’s not advisable to put yourself in harm’s way.

If you notice road damage, debris, or anything unusual on the highway, it’s best to report it to the highway authority.

You can do this by calling PLUS’s toll-free customer service line, so trained personnel can handle the situation safely and professionally.

