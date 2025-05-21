Exciting May: Dragon Boating, Theatre Play & More Weekend Activities Not To Be Missed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There are some awesome surprises this weekend and the next lined up for you! Imagine diving into the vibrant world of Bornean cultures and then hopping into a dragon boat for your very first ride.

No matter which activity you choose to participate in, every moment is going to leave you buzzing with excitement.

Here are some picks to keep your weekends exciting and colourful.

Artisan Bread Festival | 21-26 May | Lot 10 | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Salon Du Pain Artisan Bread Festival this year follows the theme of pistachio. Part 1 of the festival will be held at Lot 10 from 21 to 26 May featuring delicious bakes and treats from 19 bakeries. You might be able to sort out your breakfasts and lunches for the next few days too.

Meanwhile, Part 2 will take place from 27 May to 2 June featuring 20 bakeries while Part 3 features 21 more bakeries from 3 to 8 June 2025. Do check Salon Du Pain’s Instagram page for updates.

If There Is An Afterlife, I Hope It’s Your Version Instead Of Mine | 22-25 May | KLPAC | Daily: 8.30pm, Weekend Matinee: 3pm | Ticketed event

EJKLS seni is restaging its most emotionally gripping play written and directed by its founder and artistic director, Asyraf Syahir. The play is a tribute to Asyraf’s late mother who lost her life to cancer.

As such, the play explores the grief and the sense of loss that comes after, and faith during this bleak mourning period. Tickets are available for purchase at CloudJoi here.

Borneo Native Festival 2025 | 23-25 May | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Borneo Native Festival is back for its fourth iconic year celebrating the vibrant spirit of Kaamatan and Gawai. There’ll be tons to look forward to such as the Datun Julud mob dance and the live music performance Borneo Beatz Live In Kuala Lumpur on 25 May at 7.30pm.

Brew & Bites Market | 23-25 May | The Campus Ampang | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Brew & Bites Market is exactly as it sounds. There’ll be delicious fresh bakes paired with coffees to satisfy your cravings and activities that everyone can enjoy. Some fun things taking place include hands-on workshop making sand art, coffee candle, and paper lanterns to exercise your creativity.

Maple Food Market | 23-25 May | Great Eastern Mall | 11am-8pm | Free public event

The Maple Food Market returns with a flavour-packed selection so expect fine bites, brews, and bakes from passionate local artisan and gourmet vendors. Come hungry so you can taste and explore more.

Aloha Party | 24 May | Selected TGVs | 3pm onwards | Ticketed event

To celebrate the new Lilo & Stitch movie, TGV Suria KLCC, 1 Utama, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Gurney Paragon, and Tebrau City are holding an Aloha Party, a tropical getaway for the girls on 24 May from 3pm onwards.

The deluxe ticket costs RM40 while the beanie ticket costs RM95 per pair. The ticket is inclusive of mystery gifts, tropical fits, and the opportunity to participate in activities such as the Aloha photo booth, cake decorating session, and carnival games. Remmeber to get your tickets from TGV’s official website here.

Kodama Toy x 30 Malaysian Artist | 24 May-16 June | A4A Gallery, GMBB | Free public event

Established in the 1930s in Tokyo, Kodama Toy is known for its handcrafted soft vinyl figures. Their most iconic creation, Charmy-Chan, has remained a beloved collectible for nearly 50 years and will be sporting fresh interpretations by 30 Malaysian artists.

Each piece is a 1-to-1 creation accompanied by a personalised artwork from the artist. The opening day on 24 May will start from 2pm until 7pm. The exhibition will run from 24 May to 16 June from 1pm to 7pm.

World Otter Day | 25 May | Rimbun Dahan | 10am onwards | Free public event

Rimbun Dahan partners with the Malaysia Otter Network to celebrate otters. There’ll be various activities for the whole family such as art workshops, engaging talks, exhibitions, and more that explores the lives of Malaysia’s otters and the wetland ecosystem. There are no entrance fees but workshops require registration.

Pasar Tapau | 25 May | Kedai KL | 11am-5pm | Free public event

You can shop for old records and vintage finds while enjoying a cuppa at Pasar Tapau this Sunday. The F&B vendors are moved to the Zen Garden where visitors can also chill on the benches while listening to the DJ spinning tracks.

Argo Naga Dragon Boat Open Day | 31 May-7 June | Marina Putrajaya | 8am-11am | RM50/pax

Are you interested in dragon boating but don’t know where to start? Try it out at Argo Naga’s open day that’s happening from 31 May to 7 June. The friendly open day will be held at Marina Putrajaya, Presint 5 from 8am to 11am.

During the open day, newcomers get to try out dragon boating under expert guidance, especially learning the basics of paddling as a team in this exciting sport.

If this piques your interest, remember to sign up by filling the Google Form here. You might end up with a new exhilarating hobby!

You can also direct questions by dropping them a message on their social media accounts or sending an email to argonagadragonboat@gmail.com

The Godfather Live | 14 June | Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra | 8pm | Ticketed event

You can relive the rise and fall of the Corleone family empire while listening to a full orchestral performance led by conductor Gerard Salonga. Italian composer Nino Rota composed the legendary score for the three-time Academy Award winning film The Godfather starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall. On 14 June, the legendary score comes alive in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. Remember to purchase your tickets from MPO here.

READ MORE: The Godfather Comes To KL: An Orchestral Crime You Can’t Refuse

