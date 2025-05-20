[Watch] When RM2,099 Buys You Peace Of Mind (And Ears)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the chaos of Malaysian city life, where construction noise mingles with rush-hour traffic and crowded cafes, Sony’s latest offering promises a slice of tranquillity.

The new WH-1000XM6 headphones, priced at RM2,099, are ambitiously claimed to deliver the brand’s best noise-cancelling experience yet.

The XM6 continues Sony’s upward pricing trend – a notable jump from its predecessor, the XM5, which launched at RM1,799, and a significant leap from the XM4’s initial price of RM1,599..

Available in sophisticated Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue, these premium headphones seem designed for the modern Malaysian lifestyle.

Whether you’re cramming into a packed LRT carriage or trying to focus in a busy office, Sony claims these headphones can create your own peaceful bubble.

Beyond Specs: Real-World Comfort Meets Daily Demands

The real-world appeal lies in its practical features.

During testing at Sony Store BBCC in Kuala Lumpur, the headphones demonstrated impressive clarity during phone calls – a blessing for those endless Zoom meetings.

The comfortable fit, with its wider headband and soft ear cushions, suggests these could be a faithful companion through long workdays.

For entertainment enthusiasts, Sony has partnered with Post Malone to showcase how these headphones can transform everyday listening experiences.

They’ve added theatre-like sound features for movie watching, which could be perfect for those long-haul flights or quiet evenings at home.

Making Sense of Sony’s RM2,099 Investment

Perhaps the most practical feature is the quick-charging capability—three minutes of charging gives you three hours of listening time, ideal for those last-minute rushes when you forget to charge overnight.

However, the RM2,099 price tag raises the question: is it worth the investment?

Sony is sweetening the deal with a pre-order package that includes a premium headphone stand (worth RM199) and RM50 TNG e-wallet credit upon warranty registration.

For those wanting to experience the headphones before making the investment, Sony Store BBCC and Sony Store Curve are offering touch-and-try sessions.

It’s worth noting that while these headphones might be overkill for casual listeners, they could be a worthwhile investment for daily commuters, frequent travellers, or professionals who spend hours on calls.

