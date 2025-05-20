Manchester United’s Spirit, Tiger’s Roar, Malaysia’s Moment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tiger Beer is bringing a slice of Old Trafford to the heart of Kuala Lumpur, in a move that’s bound to set Manchester United fans’ hearts racing.

The Trafford Den, which will open its doors from 24 to 28 May, isn’t just another pop-up bar—it’s a shrine to football passion where the spirit of the Red Devils comes alive in Asia.

Nestled at 19, Jalan Doraisamy, this five-day football sanctuary promises to be every United fan’s dream come true.

Why it matters: you’re surrounded by club memorabilia, sharing match stories with fellow devotees, and raising a cold Tiger Beer while watching live matches on the big screen.

It’s as close as you can get to the Theatre of Dreams without boarding a plane to Manchester.

More Than Just a Pop-Up Bar: The Trafford Den’s Star-Studded Lineup

But here’s where it gets exciting. The Den isn’t just about watching football – it’s about living it.

Early birds who register before 24 May get to kick off their experience with a free Tiger Beer.

And for those dreaming bigger, buying bucket deals could unlock the holy grail: meet-and-greet passes with United legend Nani and current players on 27 May.

Mark your calendars, Red Devils! From May 24-28, 2025, your new football home awaits at 19, Jalan Doraisamy, Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Tiger Beer)

As Julie Kuan, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia, puts it: “Football is more than a game—it’s a force that unites continents, generations, and hearts.”

And unite it will, especially during the live screening of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on 25 May, where the Den will transform into a roaring cauldron of Red Devil passion.

The cherry on top? Club legend Wes Brown will appear on 28 May, and the first 50 fans through the door will get an exclusive audience with the defensive stalwart.

Bring your prized United memorabilia – this is your chance to get it signed by greatness itself.

Leave your mark on a piece of United history! Sign the exclusive Tiger Beer x Manchester United banner and let your Red Devil pride fly high at the Theatre of Dreams. (Pix: Tiger Beer)

Sign Your Name, Claim Your Place: Malaysian Devils’ Time to Shine

In a particularly touching tribute, fans can leave their mark on a special Tiger Beer x Manchester United banner that will return to Old Trafford, proving that Malaysian support for United is as fierce as anywhere else in the world.

The Trafford Den is more than just a pop-up bar; it’s a bridge between Malaysian fans and their beloved club, a place where football dreams come true over ice-cold Tiger Beer.

Just remember – this slice of football heaven is strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above.

Want in on the action? Head to https://thetraffordden.signupspace.com before May 24 to secure your spot.

Because, as any true United fan knows, some opportunities are too good to miss.

Where Old Trafford’s glory meets Malaysian passion: Step inside The Trafford Den, a red-bathed sanctuary celebrating Manchester United’s legendary status. (Pix: Tiger Beer)

