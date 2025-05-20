Axia Thinks It’s A Lorry: DIY Move Turns Into Epic Disaster

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent TikTok sensation that had Malaysians both gasping and giggling, a red Perodua Axia became an unexpected star — or rather, a cautionary tale — after attempting what can only be described as The Great Migration of the Century.

The compact hatchback was spotted cruising down a road with what looked like an entire household stacked sky-high on its roof — bags, boxes, furniture, and more, all teetering precariously as if defying gravity.

So ambitious was the load that it practically doubled the height of the car, turning the humble Axia into a wobbly tower on wheels.

It didn’t take long before things started to fall apart — quite literally.

A small pillow was among the first to go, tumbling dramatically onto the road mid-drive.

The driver, perhaps overwhelmed by the sheer size of their mobile mountain, was seen swaying into the opposite lane before regaining control — barely.

But the real plot twist came in a follow-up video by TikTok user @she_kin17, showing the climax of this chaotic journey.

@she_kin17 Wahai pakcik . Ingatlah kami pun ada insan trsayang🥹 pakcik jgn la bawak kereta banyak2 barang mcm ni. Bahaya pakcik😭 sye pun risau tgk pakcik bawak kereta mcm tu nampak ke jalannya😌 nasib baik semua org slow je tau . Kalau ada yg bawak laju tak sempat brek mcm mne 😫 semoga dipermudahkn segala urusan pakcik ya🤲🏻

In a residential area in Dengkil, the overloaded Axia finally met its match: gravity and loose ropes.

Almost every single item on top came crashing down onto the road in a glorious, slow-motion mess.

The car, having veered fully into the wrong lane, came to a stop on the road shoulder, surrounded by its fallen belongings.

Thankfully, the Axia had slowed down by then, and other drivers managed to steer clear of the impromptu garage sale on the street.

To top it all off, Tiktok user @fahizul_ shared a photo of the grand finale: the Axia driver being detained by police for further action.

A moving day to remember — and a viral lesson in knowing when to call a lorry.

