We Stayed In Club Med Phuket’s New Family Oasis And Didn’t Want To Leave

Let’s be honest. Going on holiday with family (especially with kids) can feel more like a logistical operation than an actual break. But from the moment we stepped into the new Family Oasis at Club Med Phuket, we knew this was something different. And better.

Launched in April 2025, the Family Oasis is Club Med’s first dedicated family space in the Asia-Pacific region, and it absolutely delivers. Tucked within the resort’s lush grounds at Kata Beach, it is more than just a new wing. It is a thoughtfully designed retreat where parents get their peace, kids get their playtime, and everyone gets to unwind.

Image: Club Med Phuket

A Room That Feels Like a Breather

Upon check-in, we were handed a sleek wristband that doubled as our room key—stylish, secure, and incredibly convenient. We stayed in one of the ground-floor Family Oasis rooms, and we genuinely didn’t want to leave. The room featured a private terrace that opened directly to the Splash Park, making morning coffee feel like watching a little carnival in the sunshine. The space was spacious, bright, and calm, with bedding that was just the right kind of comfy.

These rooms aren’t just built for families; they’re built with families in mind. They can comfortably accommodate up to two adults, two children under 11, and one baby, and come equipped with baby essentials, kid-friendly shower amenities, bathrobes, and age-appropriate activity and welcome kits. Even as adults, it felt like a space where we could truly rest without missing out on any of the fun.

Image: Club Med Phuket

Image: Club Med Phuket

A Splash of Joy, Right at Your Doorstep

Image: Club Med Phuket

Image: Club Med Phuket

The Splash Park right outside the room was genuinely one of our favourite parts of the trip. It was lively, colourful and full of laughter, with slides, splash buckets, and water sprays that kept the kids entertained for hours. The seating area was just as inviting, with shaded spots for parents to kick back with a drink while keeping an eye on the action. It felt like its own little bubble of happiness. Safe, well-spaced, and perfectly positioned even for those hot Phuket afternoons.

Walkable, Wholesome, and Wonderfully Warm

Image: Club Med Phuket

The entire Club Med Phuket resort is incredibly walkable. We didn’t even need to use the buggy most of the time, though it’s definitely handy if you’ve got younger kids or you’re knackered after a full day of activities. And trust us, there’s plenty to do. We gave everything a go, from archery to trapeze (yes, really), and even Muay Thai. Coach San poked fun at us but also drilled us, and made the session so enjoyable it flew by, sweat and all.

If you’re bored here, that’s on you. There’s also paddle ball, pickleball, wall climbing, Amazing Family cooking classes and even golf lessons. Everywhere we went, the Club Med G.Os (Gentle Organisers) were lively, warm, and genuinely welcoming. Their energy is seriously infectious.

Image: Club Med Phuket

Night-Time Magic for All Ages

Once the sun went down, Club Med really turned up the charm. Every night brought something new, from circus shows to cabarets, and even performances by kids who’d spent the day with the G.Os. Watching little ones light up on stage after a full day of fun was honestly the cutest thing.

Image: Club Med Phuket

One of the highlights of the trip was the fire show held just outside the resort near the beach. It was a mesmerising display that genuinely took our breath away. With Kata Beach only a stone’s throw away, it made for the perfect end to the evening, especially if you fancy a peaceful stroll before bed.

A Spa That Melts You (In a Good Way)

Now let’s talk about the HARNN Spa. Tucked beside a quiet garden, the spa is every bit the luxurious cocoon you’d hope for. The space was calm and beautifully done, with a steam room and hot tub tucked in as well. The changing room was huge, the massage room even bigger—and the care we received from the masseuse was top-notch. We walked in tight and tired, and walked out weightless. It’s the kind of place where time slows down in the best way. Easily one of the best spots in the resort.

You’ll Never Go Hungry Here

The food and drinks? Oh, it’s everywhere.

Free-flowing and ever-changing, from buffet spreads to poolside bites. Whether you’re craving Thai classics, Japanese sushi, Indian curries, Italian pastas and gnocchi, Chinese stir-fries and soup, Korean dishes, or something more continental, there’s always something fresh and satisfying to enjoy. We may or may not have kept popping by just for the cheese station.

The Mamuang, the main buffet restaurant, offered an impressive selection that rotates daily. There was a grill section, plenty of vegan and low-fat options, oat milk, kid-friendly dishes, and even chef’s specials clearly marked on display plates so you’d know the highlights. The variety caters to diverse dietary needs, ensuring everyone finds something to their taste.

The Chu-da, the à la carte venue, provided a more intimate dining experience with Thai and international dishes served in a calm, refined setting.

Image: Melissa Kho/TRP

The Sanook Café-Bar, with its main pool view, served up snacks and a wide range of drinks—from zesty mocktails and cocktails to milkshakes, fruit juices, soft drinks, and even shots. There really was something for everyone. That said, some of the drinks weren’t quite as strong or flavourful as we expected, so there’s room for improvement on that end.

So… Is Club Med Phuket’s Family Oasis Worth It?

Absolutely.

Club Med Phuket’s Family Oasis isn’t just a new wing—it’s a full reimagining of what a family resort experience can look like. The Family Oasis room struck the perfect balance of comfort and practicality. We left feeling rested, well-fed, and already thinking about coming back.

Oh, and there’s even a Club Med app. It lets you check schedules, activity bookings and the dress code for themed nights, which made packing and planning so much easier.

If you’re looking to hit reset, spend quality time with your loved ones, or just enjoy a holiday where everything works exactly the way it should—Club Med’s Family Oasis is it.

