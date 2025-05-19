The Godfather Comes To KL: An Orchestral Crime You Can’t Refuse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather will make its Malaysian debut this June at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), with the full might of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO).

The cinematic landmark will screen while Italian composer Nino Rota‘s legendary score comes alive, performed note for note as actor Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone makes his deals on the big screen.

Mark your calendars for 14 June, when conductor Gerard Salonga will lead the family – er, orchestra – through the haunting trumpet solos and sweeping Italian melodies that helped cement The Godfather’s place in cinema history.

“There is little film music as instantly recognisable as Nino Rota’s opening music played on trumpet,” says American composer/conductor Justin Freer, the mastermind behind The Godfather LIVE.

The marriage of these two masterpieces on stage will be a visual and aural treat like nothing else.

Make It Your Business To Be There

For those keeping score (pun intended), Rota’s soundtrack ranks #5 on the American Film Institute’s (AFI) greatest scores list.

The film itself needs no introduction—it won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and is frequently cited as the greatest film ever made.

This isn’t just another movie screening—it’s a made-for-event that combines cinema’s most powerful family saga with the raw power of a live symphony orchestra.

Whether you’re a cinephile, a music lover, or just someone who appreciates an elegant evening of entertainment, this is one sit-down you don’t want to miss.

The event you can’t refuse:

Date: Saturday, 14 June

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: DFP, PETRONAS Twin Towers

Tickets: RM298 to RM648

Available at: www.mpo.com.my, Box Office, or call 03-23317007

